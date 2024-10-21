Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Brown: Jeff Walz gambling on young Louisville basketball team may help Cards return to top

    By C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFNh3_0wFMJMVh00

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the final season of the so-called COVID seniors , Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz is gambling on a top-10 freshman class to help get the Cardinals back on top.

    It’s worth the risk because the potential payout is huge.

    This isn’t a class of pretty good players. They’re exceptional. And they can provide the kind of foundation that Final Four runs are built on.

    Guard Imari Berry , forward Mackenly Randolph and guard Tajianna Roberts were all ranked in the top 25 and should provide an immediate boost to the rotation.

    “Extra experience is great, obviously, but at the same time, we’re looking for ones that can come in here and make an impact for us,” Walz said. “And I think this freshman class is very talented. It's probably the most competitive freshman class that we've had in a while considering the depth of it.”

    Walz likens the class to 2010 when the group of six freshmen led by Shoni Schimmel , who started from Day 1, arrived on campus. Three from that class — including Sheronne Vails and Shawnta’ Dyer — were key players on U of L’s 2013 Final Four squad that lost to UConn in the championship game.

    Louisville’s haul of eight freshmen shows Walz moving in a different direction than other ACC schools. California signed the second-largest class with five, but — 11 signed three or fewer. Florida State went to the extreme and didn’t bring in any freshmen.

    Randolph and freshman guard Izela Arenas have NBA pedigree as both of their fathers played in the league. Zach Randolph played from 2001-2018, most notably for the Memphis Grizzlies where he was a two-time All-Star and made the All-NBA team in 2010-11. Gilbert Arenas played from 2001-2012 and was a three-time All-Star and All-NBA with Washington.

    Growing up on basketball shaped the way Mackenly Randolph embraces competition. She approaches the game without fear and wants to make an immediate impact.

    “I just love going out each day and trying to beat everybody that's in front of me, regardless,” Randolph said. “Teammates, freshmen whatever, senior whatever, like it's me, you and the basket, and I'm not gonna lose.”

    Try stopping her.

    Now multiply that approach with the rest of the freshmen.

    Like the 2010 class, Walz isn’t totally dependent on his newcomers this season. There are enough productive veterans returning who understand the standard expectations at Louisville and can help teach it.

    Forward Olivia Cochran and Merissah Russell played on the Cards’ 2022 Final Four team, and both exercised their COVID year of eligibility to return to school, taking advantage of the eligibility waiver the NCAA granted to anyone who played during the 2020-21 season.

    Cochran believed she wasn’t a good leader last season, as she expected some of the Cards’ transfers who were experienced to adapt to the “Louisville way” of playing. As a result, Cochran was all prepared to be tougher on the freshman class to ensure those players made the transition.

    She hasn’t needed to do much so far.

    “They already ... want it,” Cochran said. “They came in hungry — not saying that the other team wasn't hungry — but they're more competitive. …They're actually putting (in) the work to claim Louisville basketball.”

    Don’t just take Cochran’s word for it; believe Walz's actions.

    Many coaches shy away from bringing freshmen to the ACC Tipoff because they haven’t been in the program long enough to speak for it. There were 25 graduate/seniors representing their schools. Another nine were juniors and three sophomores.

    Randolph was the only freshman present.

    “I’ve been very impressed with what Mack’s done and how she relates with her teammates,” Walz said. “She’s in that gym, she’s working, she’s talking, she's encouraging. And, to me, the kid earned it; that’s how we do things.”

    Making deep NCAA Tournament runs had been how the Cards do things, too, until last season's loss in the first round. The freshmen can help U of L get back to its standard.

    Walz is banking on it.

    Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com , follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column s.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Brown: Jeff Walz gambling on young Louisville basketball team may help Cards return to top

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mega Millions tickets are about to get more expensive. What you need to know
    The Courier Journal3 hours ago
    Evelyn 'Dee Dee' Stoops, mother of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, dies
    The Courier Journallast hour
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    What channel is NFL Monday Night Football game? Ravens vs. Buccaneers, Week 7 schedule
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Can Kentucky voters sign Elon Musk's petition for the chance to win $1M? What to know
    The Courier Journal6 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch6 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post22 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy