    Who should be the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week?

    By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHBti_0wFM9CI000

    The two students nominated for Courier Journal High School Student of the Week are described as well-rounded and all-around great students.

    Read about them and help select the best of the best. Voting is open until noon Thursday, Oct. 24. You can vote at the bottom of this story.

    High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

    We will announce the top vote-getter each Friday.

    The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Courier Journal. Schools can nominate students using this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ .

    Learn about the Student of the Week nominees:

    Dillon Beckman, Oldham County High School: Dillon is a very well-rounded young man who has the self-discipline to be involved in many different activities. He is a percussionist in our school’s award-winning band program and he participates in cross-country and track. He is a member of the 502 Flight Club, where he has taken his pilot training classes, and he has recently been named the club’s director of technology. Dillon has represented OCHS for the past two summers in the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps, where he is a petty officer and an honor cadet. His family also has a farm where he works. Dillon plans on attending a United States Service Academy to study engineering and pilot training.

    Abigail Bolen, Charlestown High School: Abigail is an all-around great student, mature, and demonstrates the qualities of a strong graduate.

    Reach News Clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who should be the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week?

