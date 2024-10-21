An old captain, a young lover, and an angry deckhand: Meet the Belle of Louisville ghosts

Millions of people have boarded the Belle of Louisville in its 110 years.

But perhaps four of them never truly left.

The iconic Louisville steamboat has lived a colorful life and welcomed equally vibrant characters since it first began cruising in 1914. The boat’s crew is aware of as many as four spirits that linger on the antique vessel. These ghosts almost exclusively make themselves known in the sleepiest hours of the night when the captain, crew, and guests have disembarked for the evening, and darkness blankets the quiet dock as the moon shines on the Ohio River.

Lonely night guards often hear footsteps or see doors open without any explanation.

One heard a young woman singing.

Stephen Settles, a relief engineer on the Belle, told me he actually credits his job to the steamboat’s haunted activity. His predecessor’s girlfriend was in the boiler room and saw a captain-like figure looking down at her from overhead.

“She ran off the boat and said ‘I’m never riding that boat again, and you can’t work there, I don’t want you on that boat,’” Settles told me, recalling the story he’d heard.

Settles joined the crew in his place shortly after.

One of the eeriest things he’s seen in his eight years with the Belle was one winter morning at about 4 a.m. when the air was warmer and the fog was thick. There wasn’t any wind but a door at the top of one of the staircases blew open, and he heard three notes playing on a trumpet as though a musician was warming up.

But no one was there.

Spooky incidents like this aren’t uncommon on the Belle, but Settles is an anomaly in the sense that he’s willing to be interviewed about it. Most of the night crew prefer not to have their names tied to stories like this, Heather Funk Gotlib, the communications and content manager for the Belle of Louisville Riverboats, told me as we sat in its ballroom about two weeks before Halloween and three days before a big milestone birthday on Oct. 18.

The Belle of Louisville has garnered a mix of press and lore in 110 years since it first ferried the Mississippi River between Tennessee and Arkansas under the name the “Idlewild.” In the 1920s it became a tramp vessel that traveled along the Ohio, Illinois, Mississippi, and Missouri river systems. It was renamed Avalon in 1948, and then later became the Belle of Louisville when the city of Louisville purchased it in 1962. The Belle of Louisville is a National Historic Landmark and the oldest operating Mississippi River-style steamboat in the world.

Funk Gotlib has the unique job of taking the Belle’s stories and researching them in tandem with its history.

She can even put together the first and last names of two of the four spirits believed to be on the Belle.

“It's really interesting to go through and find things to back up the urban legends,” Funk Gotlib told me. “Because in a lot of ways, in this really cool river way of life, the captains and the deck crew all spin yarn that you would expect to hear, so there's an oral tradition that I get to go and look up with a historical record.”

That’s how she came across the story of Gladys Stamper.

The worker who heard the woman singing had sensed young, vibrant female energy, and while surely there have been many joyful women on the steamboat over the years, only one enjoyed their last happy moments there.

Newspaper clippings from The Courier Journal archives help paint a picture of Gladys, a 21-year-old newly engaged woman, who was taking a midnight cruise with her fiancé and several friends. At about 11 p.m. on a Tuesday in 1936, Gladys toppled from the top deck of the Idlewild into the Ohio River. One hundred people on the steamboat witnessed her fall, and a searchlight glowed on her as she struggled to hold her head above water.

That evening a rescue team, a private boat, and even the Coast Guard failed to rescue Gladys. News stories show the search for her body continued for three days until it was finally recovered near the Louisville Water Company pumping station.

It’s only been in the past year that Funk Gotlib made the connection between that light, female energy, and this tragedy from nearly 100 years ago.

The steamboat’s most famous ghost is, arguably, the captain who helped Settles secure his job. Captain Ben Winters, who was featured on a 2013 episode of “Ghost Hunters,” is rumored to haunt the Belle of Louisville’s pilot house. The old school captain grew up on the banks of the Mississippi River and brought an 1870s mentality with him when he operated the ship in the 1930s and 1940s.

“He was really, really just somebody who wanted to spend the twilight years of his life captaining steamboats,” she explained.

That twilight ended up having a very dark ending.

While he was at the helm of the Idlewild rumors of nefarious dealings and illegal gambling surfaced. Police raided the boat in 1948 and seized cash machines, Funk Gotlib told me. The captain was so upset when authorities boarded the steamboat that he suffered a heart attack in the pilot house.

He didn’t actually die on the Belle, but he passed later with complications from that incident.

He's been lingering in the pilot house ever since.

“His presence is a little more benign than the next one ... but he was also rumored not to have been the nicest to his crew, which is where our third ghost comes in,” she told me.

The spirit referred to as “Floyd the Deckhand” is a bit more difficult to track and verify. The story of Floyd's horrific death lives on in the steamboat’s lore that’s been passed down from crew to crew over the decades, but it’s more difficult to pin records to because it likely occurred during the Belle's years as a tramp vessel. At that time, the Idlewild traveled between many cities. If there is a record of the gruesome accident or cunning murder that killed him, it could be in any number of newspapers.

The way the story goes, Floyd made Captain Winters angry. Not long after that, the captain sent Floyd down to the engine room, and right about that time, Winters ordered the crew to send the boat “full steam ahead,” Funk Gotlib told me.

That order sent the paddle wheel going.

“Then Floyd the deckhand was unfortunately crushed in the paddle wheel, and that was where he saw the last moments of his life,” she explained.

The paddle wheel has been updated over the years, but in the darkest hours of the night, workers still hear unexplained footsteps and whispers that often get attributed to Floyd.

The fourth and final ghost believed to haunt the Belle doesn’t have a name, an era, or even a story tied to her. She’s still very much a mystery to the Belle’s staff and crew.

Over the years, several psychics, mediums, and paranormal investigators have come aboard the ship hoping for ghostly encounters. Often, they’ve reported a wise or elderly female energy that doesn’t match the description of Floyd, Gladys, or Captain Winters, Funk Gotlib told me.

While this spirit hasn’t identified herself yet, it’s not shocking a passenger might choose to spend her afterlife on the old steamboats. Spirits cling to big moments and big energy, and it's part of the reason why ghosts are often said to lurk in places like hospitals, theaters, and even churches.

So many engagements, proms, weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries have occurred on the Belle of Louisville over the past 110 years.

“This boat really captivates people," Funk Gotlib said. "They feel like it's this very special place and it captures their heart."

And ever so rarely, their spirit too.

Features columnist Maggie Menderski writes about what makes Louisville, Southern Indiana and Kentucky unique, wonderful, and occasionally, a little weird. If you've got something in your family, your town or even your closet that fits that description — she wants to hear from you. Say hello at mmenderski@courier-journal.com. Follow along on Instagram @MaggieMenderski.

Want to go?

WHAT: The Belle of Louisville is a National Historic Landmark and the oldest operating Mississippi River-style steamboat from the great American packet boat era on America's waterways. At 110 years old in 2024, the Belle remains purely steam-powered and paddlewheel-propelled. The Belle offers a variety of cruises, tours and entertainment.

WHERE: 401 W. River Road, Louisville

WHEN: The Belle of Louisville typically runs cruises from April to November.

COST: Experiences range from roughly $15-$100

MORE INFORMATION: To see a schedule of tours and experiences, visit belleoflouisville.org.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: An old captain, a young lover, and an angry deckhand: Meet the Belle of Louisville ghosts