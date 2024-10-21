10 places to pick apples, pumpkins and trick or treat this weekend in Louisville

It's the last weekend before Halloween and you might be looking for family-friendly activities. We've rounded up a handful of places around Louisville where you can pick apples and pumpkins and a few pre-Halloween trick-or-treating events that might be perfect for your little ones.

Happy fall, y'all!

Where to go apple picking near Louisville?

WHAT: The farm market has apples, corn, tomatoes, beans, summer squash, and more.

WHERE: 1029 Vigo Road, Shelbyville

WHEN: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Café/bakery is open for lunch, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: gallreinfarms.com .

WHAT : Hidden Hollow Orchard offers more than 30 varieties of apples including heirloom and pick-your-own apples and a picnic area. This orchard uses the least possible pesticides for Ohio Valley.

WHERE : 3200 Apple Hill Road, Louisville (see website for directions).

WHEN : Open daily at 10 a.m. until everyone leaves and apples are gone.

MORE INFORMATION: Apples are $7 for a 10-pound bag, a smaller bag for $5, three apples for a dollar, and $25 for a bushel (4–10-pound bags) with special rates for groups. For a list of the varieties of apples, go to hiddenholloworchard.com . Call 502-767-5245 or 502-243-4196 or email apples@hiddenholloworchard.com for information.

WHAT: Huber's Orchard offers 15 varieties of apples for pick-your-own and picked including Lodi, Ginger Gold, Jonathan, Gala, Honey Crisp, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Mutzu, Stayman Winesap, Granny Smith, Fuji, Goldrush and more.

WHERE: 19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Ind.

WHEN: Sunday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Huber also has a market and bakery. Call ahead to confirm picking conditions, 812-923-9813. visithubers.com ; 812-923-9463, ext. 2.

WHAT : Mulberry Orchard offers 23 varieties of apples plus vegetables, fruits, raw local honey, jellies, butters, preserves, relish, salsas, apple cider, unique gift items, eggs, beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and other local offerings.

WHERE : 1330 Mulberry Pike, Shelbyville, Kentucky

WHEN : Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Take a hayride through the orchard, visit the animals, play in the kids' area, and shop in the market. Lunch and treats at the Mulberry Kitchen will be served Tuesday through Sunday. 502-655-2633; mulberryorchardky.com .

Where to go pumpkin picking near Louisville?

WHAT: Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and make your way through the corn maze. Also find jump pillows, a corn pit, an obstacle course, a haunted house, a petting zoo, a super slide, and more. There will be food trucks outside, and cookies, fudge, and other fall treats will be served in the café.

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. now through Oct. 31

WHERE: 1029 Vigo Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky

COST: Wristbands are $20 per person (unlimited activities); $15 for parents and grandparents; free for ages 2 and younger. Additional fee for apple cannon, duck races, and gem mining.

MORE INFORMATION: Cash and cards only. 502-633-4849; gallreinfarms.com .

WHAT: Huber's Orchard has one of the largest selections of pumpkins and apples (including Jonathan, Gala, Red, Golden Delicious, and many more). Also, gourds, decorative pumpkins, fall squash, baked goods, gifts, a winery, an ice cream shop, cheese, a family farm park, and more.

WHEN: U-pick, Sunday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Family Farm Park is open Sunday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31. The Farm Market and winery, ice cream factory and cheese shop are open daily (check website for times).

WHERE: 19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Indiana

COST: U-pick: $3 Monday to Friday; $4 Saturday and Sunday, free for 12 months and younger. Family Farm Park, $6 per person; $5 per person for groups of six or more

MORE INFORMATION: 812-923-9813; visithubers.com/upick .

WHAT: U-pick pumpkin patch, plus wagon rides, soybean maze, 4-acre corn maze, zipline, kid's area, petting zoo, and fresh produce at the store.

WHEN: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m., now through Nov. 3.

WHERE: 1330 Mulberry Pike, Shelbyville, Kentucky

COST: $9 for playground armband (get an armband for the playground at the market)

MORE INFORMATION: Lunch and treats at the Mulberry Kitchen will be served Tuesday through Sunday. 502-655-2633; mulberryorchardky.com .

Where to trick or treat in Louisville?

WHAT: The Louisville Zoo celebrates more than 40 years of merry – not scary – fun at its annual Halloween event. Children can dress up in their wildest costumes as the zoo turns into a living storybook, complete with favorite characters brought to life, music, and a safe place to trick-or-treat for kids 11 and under. Features Spooktacular Carousel, “not-so-itsy-bitsy” Spider House, and the Headless Horseman. Adults can join in the fun and wear costumes, they should be family-friendly, not scary. Masks that cover the entire face are not permitted. Presented by Meijer.

WHERE: 1100 Trevilian Way

WHEN: Thursdays through Sundays now through Oct. 27. Halloween guests can begin entering the zoo at their selected times, from 5-9 p.m. The route closes at 10 p.m.

COST: Tickets are all-inclusive, $13.50 for ages 3 and older; $7 for zoo members ages 3 and older; and free for ages 2 and younger. A limited number of Meijer “anytime tickets” can be purchased at participating Meijer stores. Visit louisvillezoo.org/Meijer for a list of stores.

MORE INFORMATION: Most zoo animals will not be viewable in the evenings so they can rest and maintain their regular schedules. Guests are encouraged to bring trick-or-treat bags, but reusable treat bags will be available for purchase at the Zoo’s Gift Shop (while supplies last). louisvillezoo.org/boo .

WHAT: Trick-or-treating along the Trail-of-Treats, activities with the horticulture team, live music, and other surprises for the whole family in a non-scary environment. Sponsored by LG&E and KU Foundation.

WHERE : 6220 Old La Grange Road, Crestwood

WHEN : Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m.

CHECK COST : Free with regular admission: $9, $5 for ages 6-17 and 65 and older, free for ages 5 and younger

MORE INFORMATION : 502-241-4788; yewdellgardens.org .

WHAT : Trick-or-treating, racing and more than 15 activities for ages 11 and younger can enjoy.

WHERE : Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

WHEN : Oct. 27. Gates open at noon; first race 1 p.m.

COST : Admission starts at $9

MORE INFORMATION : Children should bring a bag to collect candy. churchilldowns.com .

