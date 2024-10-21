Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Looking for new Halloween ideas? Here are 5 cocktail, mocktail ideas to try

    By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Halloween is almost here, and if you're looking for a seasonal cocktail to add a bit of spooky goodness to your holiday, you're in luck. We dug through our recipe archives and came up with five Halloween cocktails and mocktails you should try.

    Happy Halloween!

    Black Magic

    1 Serving. Source: Brittany Gilbert, formerly Brown-Forman 's "How-To-Hostess"

    • 1/4 cup ice
    • 1/2 cup orange juice
    • 1/2-ounce triple sec
    • Top with Korbel Brut
    • Black food coloring
    • Orange wedge, for garnish

    In a cocktail shaker with ice, add orange juice and triple sec. Shake and strain into glass. Combine Korbel Brut and 2-3 drops of black food coloring in a small glass and float on top of the mixture using a bar spoon. Pour the Korbel Brut from the jigger, holding the spoon against the glass above the mixture to make it float. Garnish with an orange wedge.

    Haunted Cider

    1 serving. Source: Flavorman

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCGta_0wFKXBIo00

    • 1 ounce The Kraken Black Spiced Rum
    • 1-ounce Amaretto Disaronno
    • 2-and-½-ounces apple cider

    Combine ingredients. Add a chunk of dry ice to the drink for a smoky, boiling cauldron effect. Garnish with a slice of caramel apple. Serve hot or cold.

    Hot Buttered Pumpkin Bourbon

    1 batch . Courtesy of 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W Chestnut St.

    Batter

    • 1 pound butter
    • 1 pound brown sugar
    • 1 pound powdered sugar
    • 1 pint of pumpkin ice cream

    Mix ingredients in a pot on the stove. Once combined, remove the pot and let the batter cool. If refrigerated, the batter can keep for up to two weeks.

    Cocktail

    • 2 ounces Jim Beam Double Oaked bourbon
    • 2 ounces batter
    • 6 ounces hot water

    Pour two spoonfuls of the batter into a glass and top with two ounces of bourbon. Stir together, then add hot water and stir again before serving.

    Kentucky Gingered Pumpkin Ale

    1 serving. Source: Jesse Hawkins, The Mocktail Project

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmXVa_0wFKXBIo00

    • 1 and 1/2-ounces REAL Mixers Pumpkin Reàl
    • 1 ounce REAL Mixers Orgeat
    • 1/2 ounce fresh-squeezed lemon juice
    • 4 ounces Original Ale-8-One
    • Garnish with a lemon wedge

    Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker with light ice. Shake and pour over ice into serving glass, add Ale-8-One, and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

    Cinnamon Pear Mule

    Serving size 6-8 mocktails. Source: Jesse Hawkins, The Mocktail Project

    • 1 full can of sliced pears
    • 8 cinnamon sticks
    • 4 thyme sprigs
    • 2 cups brown sugar
    • 2 cups ginger beer

    In a saucepan, add equal parts water and brown sugar plus pears, cinnamon sticks and thyme.

    Turn burner to low heat for 45-60 minutes and let simmer. Keep stirring ingredients to create a spiced thyme-pear simple syrup.

    After brown sugar has dissolved, let your simple syrup cool to room temperature.

    Add 2 ounces of simple syrup into a glass over ice. Add 4 ounces of ginger beer and stir well. Garnish with pear from a saucepan and a fresh thyme sprig.

    Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Looking for new Halloween ideas? Here are 5 cocktail, mocktail ideas to try

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
