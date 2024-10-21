Opinion | Gerth: McConnell knew Trump was an unfit president but supported him anyway

History will not be kind to Mitch McConnell.

When the political life of Donald Trump comes to an end and all the books are written, McConnell will stand out as the one guy who had the power to stop Trump — but even though he knew Trump should be stopped, refused to do it.

According to a new book scheduled to be released one week before the November election, McConnell called Trump “stupid as well as being ill-tempered,” a “despicable human being” and a “narcissist,” in the days after the 2020 election.

McConnell gave Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Michael Tackett access to his diaries and oral histories, which form the basis for the book, “The Price of Power.”

And what a price it was.

For a politician who prides himself on “playing the long game,” it seems fairly obvious what McConnell is doing here — he’s trying to play it both ways, trying to distance himself from someone he obviously sees as an existential threat to the country, while he spent the better part of the last decade protecting him and continues to do so.

America was right to fire Trump

According to a story by the AP about the book, McConnell appeared in hindsight to acknowledge that American voters made the right decision in 2020 when they rejected Trump for a second term.

In the book, Tackett reports McConnell said Trump’s effort to overturn that election “only underscores the good judgment of the American people. They’ve had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him.”

Too bad McConnell, himself, has never shown that good judgment and never tired of Trump's misrepresentations and outright lies.

And in some ways, McConnell seemed prescient when he said Trump’s “behavior since the election has been even worse, by far, than it was before, because he has no filter now at all.”

Trump’s behavior has only regressed — and will likely deteriorate even further if he’s elected again this year knowing full well that the U.S. Supreme Court has created presidential immunity out of whole cloth, which will likely cause the most criminal president in American history to be even more criminal.

Opinion | Gerth: Mitch McConnell is delusional to think Harris, and not Trump, would be a nightmare

Instead of following the lead of people like former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal and Republicans like former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, who have said flatly that Trump is a threat to the country, McConnell weaseled.

McConnell backed Trump in public, not in private

McConnell publicly backed Trump while privately blasting him and acknowledging that he is unfit to be president.

When asked about his comments, McConnell weaseled his way out of directly taking responsibility for his words, telling Politico, in a statement, “Whatever I may have said about President Trump pales in comparison to what JD Vance, Lindsey Graham, and others have said about him, but we are all on the same team now.”

Milley has called Trump “fascist to the core.”

In a New York Times op-ed in which he announced that he was supporting Harris, McChrystal wrote, “I have cast my vote for character.”

That’s something that, if he ever had it, McConnell abandoned years ago.

How else can you explain McConnell’s continued support for someone who he has said was “practically and morally responsible for what he himself called an “insurrection” Jan. 6, 2021?

McConnell had several opportunities to stop Trump.

Opinion | Gerth: Mitch McConnell's response to Biden withdrawal shows he's lost any grace he ever had

He could have allowed efforts to remove Trump from office twice when the House impeached him. He could have led an uprising to lead a revolt by Republican office-holders to another trump term by stating his opinions of Trump publicly and then refusing to endorse him.

He did none of that.

I used to think McConnell was a coward who cared more about his power than his country.

It’s worse than that.

He’s announced he’s stepping down as Republican leader at the end of this year and he’ll likely retire at the end of 2026 when his seventh term in the Senate comes to a close.

He’s no longer risking his power.

All he is risking is the country — because his sense of loyalty to party over country tells him he should support a "stupid, ill-tempered, despicable human being" for the highest office in the land.

And then hide behind his oral history recordings.

God help us. And him.

Joseph Gerth can be reached at 502-582-4702 or by email at jgerth@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion | Gerth: McConnell knew Trump was an unfit president but supported him anyway