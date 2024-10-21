Open in App
    Opinion: I’m a gay man in Louisville. I was just called a homophobic slur for the first time.

    By Justin Richards,

    2 days ago

    I am a 35-year-old gay man and last week, I was called a “f--” for the first time in my life. I was canvassing door-to-door in a neighborhood about a mile from mine, encouraging our neighbors to vote for my husband , Taylor Jolly, who is running for State Representative in Kentucky’s 33rd House District.

    While knocking doors, my co-volunteer and I briefly met a woman at her door, handed her a piece of campaign literature, and went on our way. A moment later, a young man who looked to be in his early 30’s came racing down that same house’s driveway, barefoot, and yelled angrily, “I think you left some trash at my house” as he threw the campaign flier into the street. Later, after we had walked a few doors down the road, that same man drove past us and rolled down the window of his car to yell that three-letter slur.

    I am not writing this for pity, apologies or to solicit votes. I am writing to solicit change. I’m writing because this is the first time I have come face-to-face with a level of blatant hatred that I hoped was over. I am writing because I empathize with the first-time volunteer, a senior at Manual High School, who had joined me early on a Saturday to knock doors for a cause he believed in. The look of shock on his face made it evident that he had never experienced this type of homophobia either.

    Opinion: My neighborhood was all-white when I was a kid. Now I know why.

    I thought Louisville was beyond homophobia. This experience is a wake-up call.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woKGV_0wFJyuPD00

    It’s easy to think Louisville is immune to such bigotry. I fell for the illusion that we were beyond this as a community. A vast majority of my experiences volunteering for this campaign have been positive. Most voters I speak with applaud our efforts to connect with our community and flash a big smile when I talk about our 5-year-old daughter. I know in my heart that Louisville is largely a progressive, accepting community.

    This experience is a wake-up call to those of us who have to defend our rights and fight for our seat at the table. It’s a reminder that people in power should think carefully about the words they use and the impact they will have. One such example came from my husband’s opponent, State Representative Jason Nemes, who was speaking to a Boone County audience earlier this month when he claimed that, “Our culture is on the block right now… The left is wanting to take over our minds, our children’s minds. They want to destroy their bodies.”

    Opinion: Walz gave a lackadaisical debate performance. Beshear would've been better.

    That fearmongering and vitriol directly fuels people like the man who insulted me on the street that day. It’s the type of rhetoric that empowered him to roll down his window and yell out the word “f--” to be heard throughout his neighborhood.

    The worst takeaway from this experience has been the realization that my daughter might one day be present when one of her dads is on the receiving end of this hatred. It might be on a playground, at a school function, or in the grocery store. It will likely happen when we least expect it. And it will fall upon us to stand up taller, hide our dismay, and explain to her that our world can be a cruel place, but she will play an important part in making it better.

    I’ll continue to support candidates and causes to build a city where hatred has no home. And Louisville, I hope you will too.

    Justin Richards moved to Louisville with his husband, Taylor Jolly, in 2017. They adopted their daughter, Lillian, in 2019, and recently celebrated her fifth birthday. Jolly is running to be the first openly gay man to be elected to the Kentucky State House.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion: I’m a gay man in Louisville. I was just called a homophobic slur for the first time.

