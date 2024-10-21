Daily Briefing: Is the Belle of Louisville haunted? Hear the stories.

Good morning, Louisville! Happy Monday!

Millions of people have boarded the Belle of Louisville in its 110 years. But perhaps some of them never truly left: an old captain, a young lover, and an angry deckhand. These are the Belle of Louisville ghosts and they make themselves known in the sleepiest hours of the night when the crew and guests have disembarked for the evening. So, is the steamboat really haunted? Hear the stories.

Sen. Mitch McConnell knows Donald Trump is an existential threat to the country with no guardrails, but he publicly supports him anyway, our Joe Gerth explains in his latest column.

Sen. Mitch McConnell knows Donald Trump is an existential threat to the country with no guardrails, but he publicly supports him anyway, our Joe Gerth explains in his latest column. Court: Michelle Kelley died at Caesars Southern Indiana with a high blood alcohol level, but she also had another drug in her system. Now, her death is at the center of a civil lawsuit. Here's what we know.

Michelle Kelley died at Caesars Southern Indiana with a high blood alcohol level, but she also had another drug in her system. Now, her death is at the center of a civil lawsuit. Here's what we know. Halloween: Take a look at five of our favorite Halloween cocktail and mocktail recipes from our archive to see if anything inspires you for this year's holiday.

Take a look at five of our favorite Halloween cocktail and mocktail recipes from our archive to see if anything inspires you for this year's holiday. Entertainment: It's the last weekend before Halloween, so we rounded up some family-friendly activities to help parents take full advantage of the season. See our list of things to do.

Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is gambling on a top-10 recruiting class to help the Cards get back on top. And the payout could be huge, our C.L. Brown explains in his latest column.

Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is gambling on a top-10 recruiting class to help the Cards get back on top. And the payout could be huge, our C.L. Brown explains in his latest column. Football: Who and what will be key when the Kentucky Wildcats face Auburn? See Kentucky vs Auburn football odds, game keys, players to watch and more.

Hillcrest Avenue's street-wide tradition in Louisville began as a simple competition between neighbors in the 1980s. Now, more than 50 homes draw thousands of visitors. Take a tour of the city's "Halloween Street" with our gallery.

