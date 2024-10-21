Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: Is the Belle of Louisville haunted? Hear the stories.

    By Ray Padilla, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0wFJxJDt00

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Monday!

    Today we can expect a bit of a foggy morning and then a sunny day with a high of about 75.

    Here are the top stories:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oacE8_0wFJxJDt00

    Millions of people have boarded the Belle of Louisville in its 110 years. But perhaps some of them never truly left: an old captain, a young lover, and an angry deckhand. These are the Belle of Louisville ghosts and they make themselves known in the sleepiest hours of the night when the crew and guests have disembarked for the evening. So, is the steamboat really haunted? Hear the stories.

    In other news:

    From the Sports Desk

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCpSg_0wFJxJDt00

    Hillcrest Avenue's street-wide tradition in Louisville began as a simple competition between neighbors in the 1980s. Now, more than 50 homes draw thousands of visitors. Take a tour of the city's "Halloween Street" with our gallery.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more.

    Until then,

    Ray

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Is the Belle of Louisville haunted? Hear the stories.

