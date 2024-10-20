Daily Briefing: What a switch to nonpartisan elections means for Louisville

Good morning and happy Sunday, Louisville! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

The era of partisan elections is ending for some Louisville political races.

This November , voters will see the "DEM" and "REP" political party distinctions next to Louisville Metro Council candidates' names for the last time.

The change stems from a state bill passed during the last legislative session that makes mayoral and city council races in "consolidated local governments" nonpartisan, which will affect Louisville beginning in 2026. Read the full story here.

In other news:

Crime: Former Indiana sheriff Jamey Noel was sentenced to 15 years in prison after charges of corrupt business influence, theft, tax evasion and official misconduct. Find out more.

Oldham County Superintendent Jason Radford will retire at the end of this school year. Learn more here.

Oldham County Superintendent Jason Radford will retire at the end of this school year. Learn more here. Crime: Benjamin Dalton, son of commonwealth's attorney David Dalton, has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a police officer and attempting to bribe another to avoid being taken to jail. Read more here.

Halloween Events:

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: Each October, visitors descend upon the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, a jaw dropping nightime stroll through thousands of professionally carved pumpkins. Read more here.

Haunted houses: Are you ready for monsters, and things that go bump in the night? Here are 10 haunted houses to visit this Halloween in Louisville.

Are you ready for monsters, and things that go bump in the night? Here are 10 haunted houses to visit this Halloween in Louisville. Fall festivals: It's officially fall, which means it's the perfect time to embrace the cooler temperatures and take in a fall festival (or two!). Find out more.

From the Sports Desk:

C.L. Brown: Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals put on a show vs. No. 6 Miami in their college football Week 8 game, but Miami quarterback Cam Ward proved too much to contain. Read C.L.'s column here.

Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals put on a show vs. No. 6 Miami in their college football Week 8 game, but Miami quarterback Cam Ward proved too much to contain. Read C.L.'s column here. UK football: Barion Brown, Kentucky's junior receiver, scored on a record-setting 99-yard kickoff in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against Florida. Read more here.

Featured Gallery

Bryce Gerlach, a high school senior who died in a shooting at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, IN, was honored Friday during Corydon Central High School's senior night. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Matt Stone.

