Danville Christian basketball star Grace Mbugua recently announced her commitment to Louisville women's basketball .

She is Cardinals coach Jeff Walz' s first commitment in the Class of 2025.

Mbugua averaged 25.7 points per game and 15.7 rebounds, ranking in the top five of the state in scoring and rebounding last season.

Mbugua was selected to The Courier Journal 2023-24 All-State first team.

More: What SEC coaches are saying about Mark Pope's first Kentucky Wildcats basketball roster

Racing Louisville rookie Emma Sears received a call-up to the U.S. Women’s National Team for upcoming friendly matches.

The USWNT is scheduled to play Argentina at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Lynn Family Stadium. Other friendly matches include stops in Austin, Texas (7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Iceland); and Nashville (5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 vs. Iceland).

Sears, who played at Ohio State, was the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

For the first time since 2021, the Bellarmine women's soccer team , led by coach Callie McKinney . will compete in the ASUN Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 31.

The Knights (5-9-2, 4-4-1 ASUN) clinched their spot when Central Arkansas defeated Stetson, 2-0, and Queens tied Austin Peay, 1-1, on Thursday.

Sayre High School senior wide receiver Brock Coffman recently announced his commitment to Ohio football.

The three-star receiver has 848 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games this season.

Central football, behind quick-strike offense, topples top-ranked Christian Academy

Know of a story you think should be included in our weekly Starting 5 notebook? Send your idea to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Starting 5: Louisville Cardinals women's basketball receives first Class of 2025 commit