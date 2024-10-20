Louisville elections are becoming nonpartisan. Here's how they'll work

The current election cycle marks the last partisan election for Louisville Metro Council. In 2026, both the mayoral and council elections will become "nonpartisan."

Here's what that means.

How will Louisville's nonpartisan elections work?

When Louisville voters go to the polls, they will see a list of candidates for mayoral and Metro Council races without a political party distinction next to their names.

During the primary, voters will be asked to select their top choice out of a pool of candidates. If more than one candidate is running, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.

Will mayoral or Metro Council candidates be included in straight-party voting?

No. Voters will have to specifically fill in bubbles on their ballots for mayoral and council candidates starting in 2026.

Do I need to change my voter registration?

No. Belonging to a political party does not affect your ability to vote in nonpartisan races, similar to current elections for school board and judicial seats.

Why are Louisville's elections changing to nonpartisan?

The change stems from a state law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly during the 2024 legislative session as part of House Bill 388 , a large piece of legislation impacting Louisville. The bill followed recommendations made by the Louisville Metro Comprehensive Review Commission, a bipartisan group that studied the impact of the 2003 city-county merger.

The majority of people on the commission, including Louisville Metro Council members from both prominent political parties, voted to make elections nonpartisan.

How does the change affect Louisville Metro Council?

Experts hypothesize the switch may prolong Metro Council campaigns in deeply blue or red districts, among other potential effects.

However, the impact will mainly be on elections.

The state chose not to eliminate language in Louisville's Metro Code of Ordinances that allows for political caucuses, meaning they will be able to continue to meet.

How will I know which political party the candidates belong to?

Candidates will still be able to self-identify with a party, said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, who sponsored HB 388.

However, candidates in deeply partisan districts may try to conceal their party identity, said University of Kentucky political science professor Stephen Voss.

For example, a Republican candidate in a predominately red district may release campaign materials with the word "conservative" on it, Voss said. A Democrat challenger would likely avoid that language but may not identify themselves as a liberal in case it was a disadvantage.

"As long as you're seeing the mailer from both of them — the direct mail, as it's called — then you're still going to figure, well, 'if one's calling himself the conservative in the race, and the other one, she's not really letting me know I'm a Republican, I know which way to go,'" Voss said.

