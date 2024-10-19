Daily Briefing: Lil Wayne gifts shirt to boy at Louisville concert

Good morning and happy Saturday, Louisville! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

Seeing Lil Wayne perform at the KFC Yum! Center near downtown Louisville for the first time brought "a glimmer" to the eyes of 7-year-old Onyx, whose cousin currently works as the rapper's assistant, and the boy had no idea he'd be walking away with a Balenciaga shirt from the artist.

Read the story about the famous rapper surprising the boy written by Courier Journal reporter Marina Johnson.

In other news:

Restaurants: Cracker Barrel is gearing up for its busiest days of the year, with multiple options for a meal with all the fixings on Thanksgiving Day. Find out more.

Community: When Steve Winters started the I Am Dixie Highway community networking group in 2009, he had no idea he would be dedicating years to strengthening the city's South End. Learn more here.

Shops : Crown By Standard will open a new storefront for custom-made Derby hats in south Louisville. Here's what you can find inside.

Halloween Events:

From the Sports Desk:

KHSAA football: Central's Cortez Stone rushed for three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass to lead the Yellowjackets to a 48-28 victory over CAL on Friday. Read the game story here.

KHSAA football: Trinity Shamrocks backup quarterback Brock Shoemaker passed for 130 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team to victory Friday at Eastern. Read our Week 9 roundup here.

Featured Gallery

On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats hosted a Blue-White event where fans watched practice sessions for the men's and women's basketball programs. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Clare Grant.

