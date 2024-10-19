Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: Lil Wayne gifts shirt to boy at Louisville concert

    By Stephanie Stremplewski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0wDO3tRn00

    Good morning and happy Saturday, Louisville! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

    Today we can expect a sunny day with a high of 71.

    Here are the top headlines:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyXVH_0wDO3tRn00

    Seeing Lil Wayne perform at the KFC Yum! Center near downtown Louisville for the first time brought "a glimmer" to the eyes of 7-year-old Onyx, whose cousin currently works as the rapper's assistant, and the boy had no idea he'd be walking away with a Balenciaga shirt from the artist.

    Read the story about the famous rapper surprising the boy written by Courier Journal reporter Marina Johnson.

    In other news:

    • Restaurants: Cracker Barrel is gearing up for its busiest days of the year, with multiple options for a meal with all the fixings on Thanksgiving Day. Find out more.
    • Community: When Steve Winters started the I Am Dixie Highway community networking group in 2009, he had no idea he would be dedicating years to strengthening the city's South End. Learn more here.
    • Shops : Crown By Standard will open a new storefront for custom-made Derby hats in south Louisville. Here's what you can find inside.

    Halloween Events:

    From the Sports Desk:

    • KHSAA football: Central's Cortez Stone rushed for three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass to lead the Yellowjackets to a 48-28 victory over CAL on Friday. Read the game story here.
    • KHSAA football: Trinity Shamrocks backup quarterback Brock Shoemaker passed for 130 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team to victory Friday at Eastern. Read our Week 9 roundup here.

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEZsv_0wDO3tRn00

    On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats hosted a Blue-White event where fans watched practice sessions for the men's and women's basketball programs. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Clare Grant.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more headlines.

    See you soon,

    Stephanie

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Lil Wayne gifts shirt to boy at Louisville concert

