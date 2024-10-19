What channel is Kentucky vs Florida on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Kentucky football is visiting The Swamp tonight to face SEC foe Florida .

Since 2018, the Wildcats (3-3, 1-3 SEC) are 4-2 against the Gators .

Gators coach Billy Napier is 0-2 against Kentucky.

In its last contest, Florida (3-3, 1-2) lost to Tennessee in overtime, 23-17.

Here's how to watch Kentucky vs Florida game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Florida will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Aaron Murray and Dave Neal will call the game from the booth at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with Marilyn Payne reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 7:45 p.m.

The Kentucky vs Florida game starts at 7:45 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Kentucky, Florida: Kentucky's defense will have to pressure freshman quarterback DJ Lagway and force him to make mistakes to give the offense extra opportunities to score against a valiant Florida defense.

ODDS: Kentucky by 1 ½

O/U: 42 ½

Aug. 31: Kentucky 31 , Southern Miss 0

, Southern Miss 0 Sept. 7: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

31, Kentucky 6 Sept. 14: Georgia 13, Kentucky 12

13, Kentucky 12 Sept. 21: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

Ohio 6 Sept. 28: Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17

Ole Miss 17 Oct. 12: Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13

Kentucky 13 Oct. 19: at Florida

Oct. 26: Auburn

Nov. 2: at Tennessee

Nov. 16: Murray State

Nov. 23: at Texas

Nov. 30: Louisville

Record: 3-3

Aug. 31: Miami 41 , Florida 17

, Florida 17 Sept. 7: Florida 45 , Samford 7

, Samford 7 Sept. 14: Texas A&M 33 , Florida 20

, Florida 20 Sept. 21: Florida 45 , Mississippi State 28

, Mississippi State 28 Oct. 5: Florida 24 , UCF 13

, UCF 13 Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17, OT

Florida 17, OT Oct. 19: Kentucky

Nov. 2: vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, Florida

Nov. 9: at Texas

Nov. 16: LSU

Nov. 23: Ole Miss

Nov. 30: at Florida State

Record: 3-3

