    • The Courier Journal

    What channel is Kentucky vs Florida on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahI45_0wDO3gDa00

    Kentucky football is visiting The Swamp tonight to face SEC foe Florida .

    Since 2018, the Wildcats (3-3, 1-3 SEC) are 4-2 against the Gators .

    Gators coach Billy Napier is 0-2 against Kentucky.

    Watch Kentucky vs Florida live on Fubo (free trial)

    In its last contest, Florida (3-3, 1-2) lost to Tennessee in overtime, 23-17.

    Here's how to watch Kentucky vs Florida game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Kentucky vs Florida on today?

    TV Channel: SEC Network

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

    Kentucky vs. Florida will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Aaron Murray and Dave Neal will call the game from the booth at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with Marilyn Payne reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Kentucky vs Florida time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 7:45 p.m.

    The Kentucky vs Florida game starts at 7:45 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

    Kentucky vs Florida predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

    Kentucky, Florida: Kentucky's defense will have to pressure freshman quarterback DJ Lagway and force him to make mistakes to give the offense extra opportunities to score against a valiant Florida defense.

    ODDS: Kentucky by 1 ½

    O/U: 42 ½

    Kentucky schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Kentucky 31 , Southern Miss 0
    • Sept. 7: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6
    • Sept. 14: Georgia 13, Kentucky 12
    • Sept. 21: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6
    • Sept. 28: Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17
    • Oct. 12: Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13
    • Oct. 19: at Florida
    • Oct. 26: Auburn
    • Nov. 2: at Tennessee
    • Nov. 16: Murray State
    • Nov. 23: at Texas
    • Nov. 30: Louisville
    • Record: 3-3

    Florida schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Miami 41 , Florida 17
    • Sept. 7: Florida 45 , Samford 7
    • Sept. 14: Texas A&M 33 , Florida 20
    • Sept. 21: Florida 45 , Mississippi State 28
    • Oct. 5: Florida 24 , UCF 13
    • Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17, OT
    • Oct. 19: Kentucky
    • Nov. 2: vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, Florida
    • Nov. 9: at Texas
    • Nov. 16: LSU
    • Nov. 23: Ole Miss
    • Nov. 30: at Florida State
    • Record: 3-3

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn't influence our coverage.

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Kentucky vs Florida on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
