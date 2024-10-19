Open in App
    The Courier Journal

    What channel is Louisville vs Miami on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcFY7_0wDO3cgg00

    Louisville football is back home this week to face its most formidable foe this season, No. 6 Miami .

    The Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 ACC) have won four of their last six games against the Hurricanes , including 38-31 last year in Miami.

    Watch Louisville vs Miami live on Fubo (free trial)

    In its last contest, Miami (6-0, 2-0) defeated California, 39-38.

    Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Miami game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Louisville vs Miami on today?

    TV Channel: ABC

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

    Louisville vs. Miami will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at L&N Stadium, with Stormy Buonantony reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Louisville vs Miami time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: Noon

    The Louisville vs. Miami game starts at noon at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Louisville vs Miami predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

    Louisville, Miami: Miami, led by quarterback Cam Ward, has one of the most high-powered offenses nationally, but in their last two games, the Canes have turned the ball over four times. If Louisville's defense can get Miami off the field on third down and force one or two turnovers, there is hope for the Cards.

    ODDS: Miami by 5

    O/U: 60 ½

    Louisville schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0
    • Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14
    • Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19
    • Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31 , Louisville 24
    • Oct. 5: SMU 34 , Louisville 27
    • Oct. 12: Louisville 24, Virginia 20
    • Oct. 19: Miami
    • Oct. 25: at Boston College
    • Nov. 2: at Clemson
    • Nov. 16: at Stanford
    • Nov. 23: Pittsburgh
    • Nov. 30: at Kentucky
    • Record: 4-2

    Miami schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Miami 41 , Florida 17
    • Sept. 7: Miami 56 , Florida A&M 9
    • Sept. 14: Miami 62 , Ball State 0
    • Sept. 21: Miami 50 , USF 15
    • Sept. 27: Miami 38, Virginia Tech 34
    • Oct. 5: Miami 39 , California 38
    • Oct. 19: Louisville
    • Oct. 26: Florida State
    • Nov. 2: Duke
    • Nov. 9: at Georgia Tech
    • Nov. 23: Wake Forest
    • Nov. 30: at Syracuse
    • Record: 6-0

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStor y.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Louisville vs Miami on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

