What channel is Louisville vs Miami on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Louisville football is back home this week to face its most formidable foe this season, No. 6 Miami .

The Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 ACC) have won four of their last six games against the Hurricanes , including 38-31 last year in Miami.

In its last contest, Miami (6-0, 2-0) defeated California, 39-38.

Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Miami game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: ABC

Louisville vs. Miami will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at L&N Stadium, with Stormy Buonantony reporting from the sideline.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: Noon

The Louisville vs. Miami game starts at noon at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Louisville, Miami: Miami, led by quarterback Cam Ward, has one of the most high-powered offenses nationally, but in their last two games, the Canes have turned the ball over four times. If Louisville's defense can get Miami off the field on third down and force one or two turnovers, there is hope for the Cards.

ODDS: Miami by 5

O/U: 60 ½

Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

Austin Peay 0 Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14

Jacksonville State 14 Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19

, Georgia Tech 19 Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31 , Louisville 24

, Louisville 24 Oct. 5: SMU 34 , Louisville 27

, Louisville 27 Oct. 12: Louisville 24, Virginia 20

Virginia 20 Oct. 19: Miami

Oct. 25: at Boston College

Nov. 2: at Clemson

Nov. 16: at Stanford

Nov. 23: Pittsburgh

Nov. 30: at Kentucky

Record: 4-2

Aug. 31: Miami 41 , Florida 17

, Florida 17 Sept. 7: Miami 56 , Florida A&M 9

, Florida A&M 9 Sept. 14: Miami 62 , Ball State 0

, Ball State 0 Sept. 21: Miami 50 , USF 15

, USF 15 Sept. 27: Miami 38, Virginia Tech 34

Virginia Tech 34 Oct. 5: Miami 39 , California 38

, California 38 Oct. 19: Louisville

Oct. 26: Florida State

Nov. 2: Duke

Nov. 9: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 23: Wake Forest

Nov. 30: at Syracuse

Record: 6-0

