'A bigger and better record store': Better Days West merging with East End location

Sitting inside Better Days West, surrounded by boxes, bags and shelves packed with records and other merchandise to be moved to the store's East End counterpart, the record store's owner, Ben Jones, was overjoyed about prospect of operating a bigger and better store.

"I'm still the same Black guy, just moved down the street," Jones said.

Better Days West, which spent more than 35 years in the Parkland neighborhood at its 2600 W. Broadway storefront, is merging with Better Days East.

The store's last official day open was Sept. 20. Since then, Jones and his team have been working to move more than 30,000 pieces of merchandise — including records, CDs, sound equipment and more — to Better Days East at 921 Barret Ave.

The East End location, a 5,500-square-foot space in the Original Highlands neighborhood , is now one of the largest and most eclectic music stores in the Midwest, Jones said.

Better Days West has always differentiated itself by catering to an "urban market," he said, housing a large selection of gospel, R&B, hip-hop and jazz merchandise. Customers can now find the entirety of the collection Jones has accumulated over decades at Better Days East.

"This store didn't carry Beatles, Zeppelin or Stones," Jones said. "My Beatles, Zeppelin and Stones was Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Stevie Wonder."

The ethos of Better Days is grounded in cultural preservation. As industry and consumer habits have evolved, artists are no longer releasing physical music routinely, Jones said. Moving into one space will keep Better Days' mission of preserving physical music culture viable, he said.

"The soul wishes that the industry didn't change on me," Jones said. "It'd be crazy to stay down here with no Friday new release merchandise."

Better Days East takes a holistic approach to music retail, Jones said. People can buy just about any genre of music in an array of mediums — records, CDs, cassettes — and can get hands on help from Jones and his staff with browsing the selection and picking out the necessary equipment to listen.

Jones also plans to invite live musicians, DJs and vendors into the space to draw in new people and encourage a healthy, localized music community.

"All it does, as far as Louisville is concerned, should make it a bigger and better record store than they've ever had."

This story was updated to add a video.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'A bigger and better record store': Better Days West merging with East End location