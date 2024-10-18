Meat recall expanded to include products sent to schools. Here's the latest

Earlier this week , almost a million pounds of meat was recalled due to listeria concerns. An update Wednesday added even more products, and warned that potentially contaminated BrucePac meat may be in schools across the U.S.

It's unclear whether any of the recalled meat was sent to schools in Kentucky. USDA 's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) did not have a list or further information about the school locations as of Thursday afternoon.

BrucePac said in a statement the company is working closely with the USDA and has temporarily halted production "until we are confident the issue has been resolved." Here's the latest in the meat recall.

How much meat was recalled?

Initially reported without a product list on Oct. 9 as a recall for 9,986,245 pounds of meat and poultry due to possible listeria contamination, the number rose on Wednesday to include an additional 1,779,040 pounds, increasing the weight to a total of 11.8 million pounds.

What products with precooked meats were recalled?

Sandwiches, wraps and salads are the primary prepared foods affected by the recall. Frozen meals containing chicken products ranging from pastas and burritos to bowls and family meals are also affected.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from May 31, 2024, to Oct. 8, 2024. The products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide and then distributed to restaurants, schools and institutions.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

Find a full and expanding list at FSIS.gov.

What stores sold products that are part of BrucePac recall?

The USDA is continuing to update the list of affected products and suggests checking back at FSIS.gov frequently. This list may not be exhaustive.

Walmart

Kroger

Albertson’s

Publix

Target

Aldi

Amazon Fresh

Trader Joe's

7-Eleven

H-E-B

Meijer

Giant Eagle

Wegmans

Save Mart

What brand names are included in the recall?

The USDA is continuing to update the list of affected products and suggests checking back at FSIS.gov frequently. This list may not be exhaustive.

Fresh Express

Rao's

Michael Angelo's

Boston Market

Atkins

Dole

Jenny Craig

El Monterey

Don Pancho's

ReadyMeals

Amazon Kitchen

Taylor Farms

Giant Eagle brand

H-E-B brand

Kroger brand

Home Chef

Meijer brand

RaceTrac brand

Raley's

Save Mart brand

Trader Joe's brand

Wegman's brand

Central Eats

Red's

Udi's

Great Value (Walmart) brand

Gordon Choice

Michelina’s

Good & Gather

Little Salad Bar

Signature Select

Marketside

Amazon Fresh

Contessa Premium Foods

Whitsons' Culinary Group

Bell & Evans

Fusia

HMS

KitchenMate

Mom’s Meals

What to do if you have a recalled product

The USDA advises consumers who have purchased these products not to eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Retailers with the products in stock are likewise advised not to sell recalled products and to dispose of or return them.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Meat recall expanded to include products sent to schools. Here's the latest