    • The Courier Journal

    Louisville vs Miami prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 8 game

    By Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmx4z_0wBwJESZ00

    Louisville football tight end Jamari Johnson takes it personally when he doesn't get the ball. But it's the opposing defense that bears the brunt of his anger.

    "When I don't get the ball, I take it out on whoever I'm blocking," he said. "So, sorry for them, but that's the way it is."

    Johnson, who has the sixth-best run blocking grade on the team (73.0), only got the ball twice against Virginia last week. But the quality of his second catch is what counted. Johnson's 5-yard reception was his first touchdown in college and also the game-winning score .

    Johnson is U of L's third-leading receiver with 140 yards on 11 catches and has played in every game so far this season. The redshirt freshman is expected to get the ball more this week or make sixth-ranked Miami pay for it when the Cardinals take on the undefeated Hurricanes at noon Saturday in a sold-out contest at L&N Stadium.

    The last time Miami was a top-10 team when playing Louisville was in 2004. The host Hurricanes defeated the Cardinals, 41-38.

    Louisville vs Miami football game notes

    • Louisville running back Isaac Brown was named the ACC Rookie of the Week and also earned a spot on the Paul Hornung Honor Roll after a season-best 146 yards in the 24-20 win at Virginia. His 508 total rushing yards are the third most by a true freshman in program history.
    • Despite having won four of the last six meetings against Miami, Louisville is 2-5 all time against the Hurricanes at home.
    • U of L quarterback Tyler Shough will reach a career-best seventh start when he takes the field against Miami. He's already surpassed his career high in passing yards and touchdowns with 1,674 yards and 14 scores.
    • Louisville is ranked 13th nationally in yards per play (7.2) and tied for second with 14 plays of 40 or more yards and eight plays with 50 or more yards.
    • Miami is in a four-way tie for first place in the ACC standings, while Louisville is in a three-way tie for fifth.

    Louisville vs Miami prediction

    Miami 38, Louisville 31. This has the makings of being an offensive showdown between two of the ACC's top-five scoring offenses. Despite U of L showing improvement defending mobile quarterbacks, Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be too much for the Cardinals to handle, resulting in Louisville's second ACC loss.

    Louisville football vs Miami pregame reading

    Week 7 rewind: How Louisville's defense improved, other takeaways from Cards' win over Virginia

    First look at U of L vs Miami: Odds, storylines, players to watch and more ahead of the ACC clash

    C.L.'s picks: Can Cards cover vs Canes?

    A Louisville legend: Teddy Bridgewater left his mark on Louisville, but Cards lessons stuck with him, too

    C.L. Brown: Cards-Canes could come down to Shough vs. Ward − and both QBs can deliver

    Showing him the money: Where does Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm's salary rank nationally? Among ACC?

    Upping the ante: Louisville poised for make-or-break part of season with Miami, Clemson on deck

    Louisville vs Miami betting odds

    Louisville is a 5-point underdog at home, according to DraftKings .

    WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed

    How to watch Louisville vs Miami football game

    Who: Louisville ( 4-2, 2-1 ACC ) vs. No. 6 Miami (6-0, 2-0)

    When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: L&N Stadium

    TV: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (analyst) will call the game on ABC.

    Radio: The game will be broadcast on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM) with Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) on the call.

    Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch .

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Miami prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 8 game

