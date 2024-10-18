Steve Spurrier: Mark Stoops 'doing a good job, not a great job' with Kentucky football

LEXINGTON — Each week during the fall Florida football has a game, Steve Spurrier has a tradition. He'll head to the restaurant he owns — Spurrier's Gridiron Grille — in Gainesville, Florida, and quiz fans in attendance. The topic: Florida's opponent that week.

Earlier this week, with Kentucky coming into town Saturday night, his trivia question centered around the Wildcats .

"And I said, 'Back in 1993, we're playing at Kentucky, and we've already thrown seven interceptions in the game, but we're only down by three points,'" Spurrier told The Courier Journal in a phone interview Thursday night. "And so Danny Wuerffel , he'd already thrown three, and Terry Dean , he'd thrown four."

The Gators , down 20-17 with 1:23 remaining, wound up winning by four points (24-20) thanks to Wuerffel's go-ahead touchdown toss with three ticks left on the clock.

"They were playing like a Cover-2 (defense), so we had a guy going down the boundaries on both sides and a guy going down the middle. So Wuerffel goes back and he sees a receiver wide open going down the middle, and we hit him for a touchdown," Spurrier said. "(So I ask the crowd), 'Who was that receiver?' And some lady over there — she couldn't have been 35 or 40 years old — she hollered out, ' Chris Doering .' … And I said, 'You're exactly right.'"

Spurrier, Florida's legendary former coach and a Heisman Trophy winner as a player, said Doering's TD reception — at the Wildcats ' expense, at then- Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington — was one of the most pivotal plays in the history of the program.

"We won that game — got outplayed, but somehow or other, we won that game — and then we won the SEC (championship) in '93, '94, '95, '96," he said. "If we don't win (that game) in '93, I don't know what happens those other years. So that one play — Wuerffel to Doering — I mean, we talk about it all the time, every time we see Doering. It's something you remember the rest of your life."

But Spurrier wasn't done with the trivia questions at his restaurant earlier this week.

"I said, 'The next year, Kentucky came to The Swamp in Gainesville. Does anybody know the score of that game?'" Spurrier asked about a contest the Gators walloped the Wildcats, 73-7 . After remembering the score, he laughed. "And so in one year, it went from 'lucky to win' to 73-7."

Spurrier never lost to UK as Florida's coach, going 12-0 from 1990 through 2001. He then went 8-3 versus Kentucky in 11 seasons (2005-15) at South Carolina. The iconic, visor-wearing Spurrier was part of a record rivalry run for the Gators: They beat the Wildcats 31 straight times , beginning in 1987 and running through 2017, the longest winning streak in SEC history by one school over a league counterpart .

"Kentucky was not quite up to SEC standards back in that time," Spurrier said, referring to his illustrious 12-year tenure, "but they are now. They've got athletes. Their athletes look as good as anybody."

Good enough to enter Saturday seeking their fourth consecutive win over Florida.

"Kentucky, they can play defense , they can run the ball. Their pass game hasn't been very good, I guess, the last two or three years," Spurrier said. "They need to bring Hal Mumme back to run the pass offense and let those defensive guys play the way they play , because they certainly played well against Ole Miss . If you can beat Ole Miss , you've got a team that is capable of beating about anybody, I would think."

Kentucky and Florida have the same overall record (3-3) through six games. The Gators are a half-game better in SEC play , sitting at 1-2 compared with the Wildcats ' 1-3.

"Well, it's two pretty even teams, it looks like," Spurrier said. "Everybody says (coach Mark Stoops ) has done a heck of a job there. So I guess 3-3 may be pretty good for (Kentucky), I don't know."

Never shy to toss out one-liners about other schools, they weren't in short supply for Spurrier on Thursday night.

Especially when he was informed UK was 2-9 in its last 11 SEC home games, including a run of six straight dating back to its last win ( 33-14 over Florida last season).

"Oh, gee," Spurrier said. "Man, these guys might be sneaking out on Friday night going partying somewhere. I don't know what's going on. Have they checked out what they're doing Friday nights or what? I don't know what they're doing at home."

Spurrier added "it must be" a relief for the Wildcats to be on the road this week, where they are 7-6 since the beginning of the 2021 campaign. The "Head Ball Coach," his nickname ( and the title of his memoir ) can't relate to such issues.

During his highly successful 12-year reign at Florida, he went 68-5 (.931) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — which he rechristened "The Swamp" ahead of the 1992 season .

"Gosh, we always loved playing at home, of course. Our home record was pretty good, I guess. … We were pretty fortunate the years I coached down here," he said. "Our guys were always good at home — and they believed we were supposed to be good at home. I think that was the first thing. (They were like), 'We're not losing in The Swamp.' Now, of course, we lost five in 12 years, but still, (they) just had the idea, 'We're not supposed to lose at home here, fellas.'"

That's been easier said than done for Florida's current coach, Billy Napier . He's already lost more home games (six) in 2 ½ seasons than Spurrier did in 12. And Napier will walk onto the sideline Saturday on a seat so hot, it could best be defined as scorching.

He's 14-17 with the Gators , with back-to-back losing seasons. It's widely assumed he's coaching for his job in the second half of the 2024 campaign — if his fate hasn't already been decided by the powers-that-be ( and well-heeled boosters ) at Florida. Hot boards speculating who the next potential coach might be are everywhere.

Spurrier said he takes a "hands-off" approach to the situation. He'll call Napier and leave voicemails. Napier sends him texts from time to time. If Napier wants advice, he knows how to reach Spurrier.

"Of course, I'm not negative," Spurrier said. "Obviously, we're not as good as we hoped we were going to be. We've spent as much money as almost anybody. We've got hundreds of personnel, and we've not achieved a whole bunch.

"He's got a losing record. And at Florida, if you've got a losing record after three years , you're not doing very well, I wouldn't imagine. But we try to stay as positive as we can. I try to always say, 'I think we're ready to win.' I've picked us to win every game this year, but we're 3-3. And I'll pick us again to beat Kentucky, and we'll see what happens."

Still, Spurrier couldn't dispute on-field shortcomings have defined Napier's tenure.

"There's just something — that little 'it factor' or something — that some teams know how to create," he said. "The attitude that, 'We're supposed to win,' and other teams just go into the game (thinking), 'I don't know what's going to happen. We're going to try as hard as we can and go from there.' But, to me, all the really good teams we've had, we've had those leadership guys — the quarterbacks and defensive players, too — that really inspire and create enthusiasm within the entire team. So that's a part of it. The great teams have that. And those that are mediocre don't have that, it seems like."

Just look at Florida's overtime loss at Tennessee last week.

"Should have beat Tennessee," Spurrier said. "We shoulda, coulda, woulda. Down on the 1-yard line twice without scoring and not even getting a field goal and all that kind of stuff. So that was a heartbreaker."

Spurrier has a decades-long relationship with the Stoops family.

He hired Bob Stoops , Mark's older brother, to be Florida's defensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 1996. That season, Bob helped Spurrier capture his only national title with the Gators . Spurrier also knows another member of the Stoops clan: Mike Stoops , who now is Kentucky's inside linebackers coach; Mike tabbed Spurrier's son, Steve Spurrier Jr. , to be Arizona's tight ends coach in 2004 .

" Bobby has a place at the beach here in Florida that we all go to," he said. "So they come four or five times a year, I guess. ... We'll stay in touch here, there, and the other. But the other (Stoops brothers)? I just say hello to when I see them."

Despite his bond with the brothers, Spurrier is blunt in his appraisal of Stoops' time in Lexington , which has seen him become the winningest coach in school history but fail to break into the top tier of the SEC , where championships (of the conference and national varieties ) are determined.

"I think he's doing a good job — not a great job, but a good job," Spurrier said. "A 'great job,' you're competing for divisions (titles), this, that, and the other. But maybe Kentucky and South Carolina and those schools, if you can win more than you lose? That's pretty good, pretty good."

Which is all he's asking for now from his beloved alma mater. Even if that's well below the dizzying heights the program once inhabited .

"How we play this week? I don't know. Hopefully, we can regroup," he said. "I mean, we're just trying to have a winning season, go to a bowl game and go from there. That would be a good year for us."

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

