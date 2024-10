Kentucky high school football picks for Week 9 games with Louisville-area teams

Here are the Week 9 high school football picks from The Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes , Brooks Holton and Prince James Story and WHAS-11’s Kent Spencer .

All games are scheduled for Friday.

Jason Frakes’ pick: Atherton 42-6

Brooks Holton’s pick: Atherton 42-8

Kent Spencer’s pick: Atherton 42-14

Prince James Story’s pick: Atherton 42-7

Frakes: Ballard 27-21

Holton: Ballard 28-21

Spencer: Oldham County 24-21

Story: Oldham County 35-14

Frakes: Moore 30-20

Holton: Moore 34-14

Spencer: Moore 21-20

Story: Moore 21-14

Frakes: Bullitt East 34-13

Holton: Bullitt East 38-6

Spencer: Bullitt East 28-14

Story: Bullitt East 24-7

Frakes: Fairdale 20-12

Holton: Fairdale 26-14

Spencer: Butler 28-21

Story: Fairdale 14-6

Frakes: Christian Academy 21-13

Holton: Christian Academy 28-13

Spencer: Christian Academy 21-20

Story: Christian Academy 27-20

Frakes: Collins 35-31

Holton: Collins 35-22

Spencer: Collins 28-21

Story: Collins 27-17

Frakes: DeSales 27-16

Holton: DeSales 27-12

Spencer: DeSales 28-21

Story: DeSales 30-20

Frakes: Doss 36-6

Holton: Doss 41-20

Spencer: Doss 28-14

Story: Doss 35-7

Frakes: Lexington Christian 41-8

Holton: Lexington Christian 49-0

Spencer: Lexington Christian 42-14

Story: Lexington Christian 42-10

Frakes: Trinity 41-0

Holton: Trinity 42-0

Spencer: Trinity 35-14

Story: Trinity 24-7

Frakes: Male 35-7

Holton: Male 44-14

Spencer: Male 35-21

Story: Male 35-21

Frakes: Campbellsville 38-13

Holton: Campbellsville 38-17

Spencer: Campbellsville 28-21

Story: Campbellsville 38-7

Frakes: Kentucky Country Day 24-20

Holton: Kentucky Country Day 31-21

Spencer: Kentucky Country Day 21-20

Story: Bethlehem 27-19

Frakes: Manual 35-6

Holton: Manual 38-14

Spencer: Manual 35-14

Story: Manual 30-0

Frakes: South Oldham 35-13

Holton: South Oldham 35-7

Spencer: South Oldham 35-21

Story: South Oldham 28-20

Frakes: North Oldham 28-20

Holton: North Oldham 42-21

Spencer: North Oldham 28-27

Story: Western Hills 33-27

Frakes: St. Xavier 38-7

Holton: St. Xavier 34-7

Spencer: St. Xavier 28-14

Story: St. Xavier 21-10

Frakes: Grayson County 27-12

Holton: Grayson County 28-12

Spencer: Grayson County 28-14

Story: Grayson County 30-14

Frakes: Valley 34-12

Holton: Valley 33-23

Spencer: Valley 21-20

Story: Valley 23-7

Standings

1. Frakes, 13-4 last week, 136-34 overall

2. Holton, 13-4 last week, 131-39 overall

3. Spencer, 14-3 last week, 126-44 overall

4. Story, 13-4 last week, 119-51 overall

