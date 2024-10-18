Open in App
    Kentucky basketball Blue-White game is no more. What to know about changes to event

    By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gE56M_0wBvTeHs00

    LEXINGTON — A fixture of the Kentucky basketball calendar each year is the Blue-White game. The intrasquad scrimmage is the public's final time to watch UK players take the floor before they face another team. The last two seasons, the Wildcats have taken the game on the road.

    In 2022, the program traveled to Pikeville to help the area after flooding ravaged 13 counties in the eastern portion of the state earlier that year , leaving 43 dead; that game raised $162,450, which was donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund. Then last year, UK went to Highland Heights and played at Truist Arena , the home venue for Northern Kentucky University's women's and men's basketball teams; it once again was for a cause, with funds from the game going to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund .

    But the Blue-White game is no more.

    Last month, UK Athletics announced the preseason scrimmage would be replaced — and would take on a new name, officially dubbed the " Blue-White Preseason Event " by organizers.

    Here's what to know about the new-look Blue-White event:

    What changes have been made to Kentucky basketball Blue-White game?

    As noted above, one marked departure is that no intrasquad scrimmage will be held by the men's basketball team, led by first-year coach Mark Pope .

    Another change: The women's basketball team, with a rookie coach of its own in Kenny Brooks , also will participate.

    The event will be hosted by Club Blue , one of UK Athletics' name, image and likeness partners.

    In place of the intrasquad scrimmages of years past, Friday night's Blue-White event will be "transformed into an interactive fan experience," per UK. The men's and women's teams will hold practice sessions during the event. Club Blue wrote on its website that during the event there will be in-game interviews with men's and women's players, plus commentary from Pope and Brooks.

    What channel is Kentucky basketball Blue-White event today?

    The Kentucky Blue-White event will not be televised or streamed. The only way to catch Friday night's festivities is to buy a ticket.

    Kentucky basketball Blue-White event time today

    • Date: Friday, Oct. 18
    • Start time: 6 p.m.

    The Blue-White event starts at 6 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

    This will be the first time since 2006 that the men's basketball team will have the Blue-White event at Memorial Coliseum .

    Kentucky basketball Blue-White tickets

    Ticketmaster has tickets available for the Blue-White event ( starting at $90 , as of 3 p.m. Thursday). Per the Club Blue website , Friday night's proceeds will "benefit Club Blue Men’s and Women’s Basketball NIL Efforts."

    Kentucky men's basketball 2024-25 schedule

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IM7lZ_0wBvTeHs00

    • Oct. 18: Blue-White event (Memorial Coliseum), 6 p.m.
    • Oct. 23: exhibition vs. Kentucky Wesleyan (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+
    • Oct. 29: exhibition vs. Minnesota State Mankato (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+
    • Nov. 4: vs. Wright State (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., ESPNU
    • Nov. 9: vs. Bucknell (Rupp Arena), 4 p.m., SEC Network+
    • Nov. 12: vs. Duke (Champions Classic; State Farm Arena, Atlanta), 9 p.m., ESPN
    • Nov. 19: vs. Lipscomb, (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+
    • Nov. 22: vs. Jackson State (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+
    • Nov. 26: vs. Western Kentucky (Rupp Arena), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
    • Nov. 29: vs. Georgia State (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network
    • Dec. 3: at Clemson (ACC/SEC Challenge), 9:30 p.m., ESPN
    • Dec. 7: vs. Gonzaga (Climate Pledge Arena; Seattle), Time TBA
    • Dec. 11: vs. Colgate (Rupp Arena), 8 p.m., ESPN2
    • Dec. 14: vs. Louisville (Rupp Arena), 5:15 p.m., ESPN
    • Dec. 21: vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic; Madison Square Garden, New York), 5:30 p.m., CBS
    • Dec. 31: vs. Brown (Rupp Arena), 2 p.m., ESPNU
    • Jan. 4: vs. Florida (Rupp Arena), 11 a.m., ESPN
    • Jan. 7: at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network
    • Jan. 11: at Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
    • Jan. 14: vs. Texas A&M (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
    • Jan. 18: vs. Alabama (Rupp Arena), noon, ESPN
    • Jan. 25: at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., ESPN/2
    • Jan. 28: at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN
    • Feb. 1: vs. Arkansas (Rupp Arena), 9 p.m., ESPN
    • Feb. 4: at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN
    • Feb. 8: vs. South Carolina (Rupp Arena), noon, ESPN/ESPN2
    • Feb. 11: vs. Tennessee (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., ESPN
    • Feb. 15: at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
    • Feb. 19: vs. Vanderbilt (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network
    • Feb. 22: at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
    • Feb. 26: at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., SEC Network
    • March 1: vs. Auburn (Rupp Arena), 1/4 p.m., ABC/ESPN
    • March 4: vs. LSU (Rupp Arena), 7/9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
    • March 8: at Missouri, noon, ESPN/SEC Network

    Kentucky men's basketball 2024-25 roster

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gqM1_0wBvTeHs00

    Kentucky women's basketball 2024-25 schedule

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI8vY_0wBvTeHs00

    The Kentucky women's basketball team will open the season at home Nov. 4, hosting USC Upstate. The game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m.

    Click here to see the Wildcats' full 2024-25 schedule.

    Kentucky women's basketball 2024-25 roster

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXD4p_0wBvTeHs00

    Kentucky basketball news

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fks8e_0wBvTeHs00

    Around the league: What SEC coaches are saying about Mark Pope's first Kentucky basketball roster

    Preseason AP men's basketball poll: Where do Wildcats rank?

    On the trail: Winning NCAA Tournament the focus for Mark Pope and staff in recruiting

    Rick Pitino: Former Kentucky coach makes triumphant return at Big Blue Madness

    Big Blue Madness: Recap Kentucky basketball tipoff event at Rupp Arena

    Pro day takeaways: Andrew Carr and Trent Noah impress in front of NBA scouts

    3 keys for success: These factors will determine how good 2024-25 Wildcats are

    3 questions: UK must answer these questions in 2024-25 to see success

    Measuring sticks: How good will Kentucky basketball be under Mark Pope in 2024-25? These 5 games will show what the Wildcats are made of.

    Cody Fueger: Assistant coach has made a name for himself with offensive innovation

    UK basketball 2025 recruiting tracker: Learn about Mark Pope's two commitments so far

    Jasper Johnson: Five-star combo guard and UK legacy is the second member of Kentucky basketball's 2025 recruiting class. What to know

    Kentucky basketball recruiting: Mark Pope has offers out to these players in 2025 class

    First-year phenom? Reed Sheppard among favorites for NBA Rookie of Year. See odds for other ex-Wildcats

    Thinking behind the decision: The moment 2025 prospect Malachi Moreno knew he would commit to Kentucky basketball

    Malachi Moreno: In-state star becomes Kentucky basketball's first 2025 commitment. Here's what to know

    Equilibrium: Kentucky basketball additions under Mark Pope lauded for balance on offense, defense

    'There's a lot to love': Kentucky basketball roster under Mark Pope highlighted by depth

    Unbreakable? These Kentucky basketball records will be hard to top

    Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball Blue-White game is no more. What to know about changes to event

