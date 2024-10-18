Kentucky basketball Blue-White game is no more. What to know about changes to event

LEXINGTON — A fixture of the Kentucky basketball calendar each year is the Blue-White game. The intrasquad scrimmage is the public's final time to watch UK players take the floor before they face another team. The last two seasons, the Wildcats have taken the game on the road.

In 2022, the program traveled to Pikeville to help the area after flooding ravaged 13 counties in the eastern portion of the state earlier that year , leaving 43 dead; that game raised $162,450, which was donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund. Then last year, UK went to Highland Heights and played at Truist Arena , the home venue for Northern Kentucky University's women's and men's basketball teams; it once again was for a cause, with funds from the game going to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund .

But the Blue-White game is no more.

Last month, UK Athletics announced the preseason scrimmage would be replaced — and would take on a new name, officially dubbed the " Blue-White Preseason Event " by organizers.

Here's what to know about the new-look Blue-White event:

As noted above, one marked departure is that no intrasquad scrimmage will be held by the men's basketball team, led by first-year coach Mark Pope .

Another change: The women's basketball team, with a rookie coach of its own in Kenny Brooks , also will participate.

The event will be hosted by Club Blue , one of UK Athletics' name, image and likeness partners.

In place of the intrasquad scrimmages of years past, Friday night's Blue-White event will be "transformed into an interactive fan experience," per UK. The men's and women's teams will hold practice sessions during the event. Club Blue wrote on its website that during the event there will be in-game interviews with men's and women's players, plus commentary from Pope and Brooks.

The Kentucky Blue-White event will not be televised or streamed. The only way to catch Friday night's festivities is to buy a ticket.

Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Friday, Oct. 18 Start time: 6 p.m.

The Blue-White event starts at 6 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

This will be the first time since 2006 that the men's basketball team will have the Blue-White event at Memorial Coliseum .

Ticketmaster has tickets available for the Blue-White event ( starting at $90 , as of 3 p.m. Thursday). Per the Club Blue website , Friday night's proceeds will "benefit Club Blue Men’s and Women’s Basketball NIL Efforts."

Oct. 18: Blue-White event (Memorial Coliseum), 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: exhibition vs. Kentucky Wesleyan (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Oct. 29: exhibition vs. Minnesota State Mankato (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Nov. 4: vs. Wright State (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 9: vs. Bucknell (Rupp Arena), 4 p.m., SEC Network+

Nov. 12: vs. Duke (Champions Classic; State Farm Arena, Atlanta), 9 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 19: vs. Lipscomb, (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Nov. 22: vs. Jackson State (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Nov. 26: vs. Western Kentucky (Rupp Arena), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 29: vs. Georgia State (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 3: at Clemson (ACC/SEC Challenge), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 7: vs. Gonzaga (Climate Pledge Arena; Seattle), Time TBA

Dec. 11: vs. Colgate (Rupp Arena), 8 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 14: vs. Louisville (Rupp Arena), 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 21: vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic; Madison Square Garden, New York), 5:30 p.m., CBS

Dec. 31: vs. Brown (Rupp Arena), 2 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 4: vs. Florida (Rupp Arena), 11 a.m., ESPN

Jan. 7: at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 11: at Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 14: vs. Texas A&M (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 18: vs. Alabama (Rupp Arena), noon, ESPN

Jan. 25: at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., ESPN/2

Jan. 28: at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 1: vs. Arkansas (Rupp Arena), 9 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 4: at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 8: vs. South Carolina (Rupp Arena), noon, ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 11: vs. Tennessee (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 15: at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 19: vs. Vanderbilt (Rupp Arena), 7 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 22: at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 26: at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., SEC Network

March 1: vs. Auburn (Rupp Arena), 1/4 p.m., ABC/ESPN

March 4: vs. LSU (Rupp Arena), 7/9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

March 8: at Missouri, noon, ESPN/SEC Network

The Kentucky women's basketball team will open the season at home Nov. 4, hosting USC Upstate. The game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m.

Click here to see the Wildcats' full 2024-25 schedule.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball Blue-White game is no more. What to know about changes to event