Kentucky vs Florida prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 8 game

LEXINGTON — Before Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said one word about game-planning against Florida 's quarterbacks, he wanted to focus on off-field matters. Graham Mertz , who had been the Gators ' starting signal caller, tore his ACL in last week's loss to Tennessee .
As a result, his college career is over .
“First of all, I want to recognize Graham Mertz and my sympathy is with him, because I got to know him through recruiting, and I thought he’s played some really good football," Stoops said. "I know they’ve had some ups and downs — like a lot of people in this league — but I thought he was really playing good football and is a really good player and just a great young man. So, our prayers are with him. That's a terrible injury."
Even before Mertz's injury, however, he had been splitting reps with freshman DJ Lagway . The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Texan has appeared in all six games for the Gators this season, starting for an injured Mertz last month in a 45-7 win over Samford .
"Obviously, Graham had a lot more experience, but DJ is a talent. ... The talent that he has is going to give him a lot of confidence," Stoops said. "And the way he not only has great athletic ability — big, strong guy — but the throw that he made to tie that game (against Tennessee) is quite impressive. So we knew going into the game we had to be ready for both, anyway.
"And now it's on him.”
Whether Lagway or Mertz was on the field at any given time, Florida didn't alter its offense, according to UK defensive coordinator Brad White .
"Really elite-level arm talent. Mobile," White told reporters in a post-practice interview Wednesday. "He looks comfortable and efficient in the system — where to go with the ball, what to do with it.
"So it'll be a big challenge for us."
Here's your guide to the Wildcats ' next SEC test, a Week 8 matchup against the Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium .
- Florida holds a decisive edge in the all-time series with Kentucky, ahead 53-21. (It's 53-20 in Florida's favor if removing the 2021 win vacated by Kentucky because of NCAA violations .) The Gators once won 31 games in a row over the Wildcats , the longest streak in SEC history by one team over another league school. But UK has flipped the script recently, entering Saturday's matchup with three consecutive on-field victories over Florida. The Wildcats are seeking only their second four-game win streak in the series; it previously occurred from 1948 through 1951, when Hall of Famer Bear Bryant was Kentucky's coach .
- Stoops is 4-7 versus Florida (3-7 when taking out the vacated 2021 victory). He is 2-3 on the road against the Gators.
- The Wildcats are 189-409-12 (.319) all time in SEC games. Stoops is 31-58 (.348) in conference contests.
- Sixth-year senior linebacker J.J. Weaver , a Moore High alum, has 20.5 sacks as a Wildcat. That's fourth most in program history, just ahead of Dennis Johnson (19 sacks from 1998 through 2001) and Jamar "Boogie" Watson (18.5 sacks from 2016 through 2020). The top three spots on the list are occupied by Josh Allen (31.5 sacks from 2015-18), Oliver Barnett (26 from 1986-89) and Alvin "Bud" Dupree (23.5 from 2011-14). UK began tracking sacks in 1971.
- Weaver also ranks among the top Wildcats all time in tackles for loss. He has collected 36 TFLs during his career, which ranks seventh in Kentucky's record book. The six in front of him are Barnett (43) and Allen (41) in the top two slots, followed by a four-way tie for third. That quartet, with 37 TFLs apiece, includes Dupree, Josh Paschal (2017-21), Vincent Burns (2002-04) and Marlon McCree (1997-2002). Kentucky started tracking tackles for loss in 1977.
- Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown ranks first in program history in kickoff return average (29.46 yards per return) and kickoff return TDs (four). He set single-season school marks in return average (36 yards per return) and scores (three) in 2023. His four career kickoff return TDs are tied for the most in SEC history , alongside six other players: Evan Berry (Tennessee), Brandon Boykin (Georgia), Andre Debose (Florida), Willie Gault (Tennessee), Felix Jones (Arkansas) and Deebo Samuel (South Carolina).
Kentucky 20, Florida 17 : Two teams in desperate need of a victory square off Saturday. Kentucky won its only road game so far this season, stunning then-top-five Ole Miss last month. UK's stifling defense will give Lagway fits in his first start against a conference opponent. Enough that it will help the Wildcats earn a close, hard-fought victory in The Swamp for their fourth straight on-field triumph over the Gators.
Kentucky is a 2-point road favorite over Florida, according to the DraftKings college football odds .
WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed
Who: Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC) at Florida (3-3, 1-2)
When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; Gainesville, Florida
TV: SEC Network; Dave Neal (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) will be on the call for the game.
Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com .
Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.
You also can stream SEC Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial .
