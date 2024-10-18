Kentucky vs Florida prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 8 game

LEXINGTON — Before Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said one word about game-planning against Florida 's quarterbacks, he wanted to focus on off-field matters. Graham Mertz , who had been the Gators ' starting signal caller, tore his ACL in last week's loss to Tennessee .

As a result, his college career is over .

“First of all, I want to recognize Graham Mertz and my sympathy is with him, because I got to know him through recruiting, and I thought he’s played some really good football," Stoops said. "I know they’ve had some ups and downs — like a lot of people in this league — but I thought he was really playing good football and is a really good player and just a great young man. So, our prayers are with him. That's a terrible injury."

Even before Mertz's injury, however, he had been splitting reps with freshman DJ Lagway . The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Texan has appeared in all six games for the Gators this season, starting for an injured Mertz last month in a 45-7 win over Samford .

"Obviously, Graham had a lot more experience, but DJ is a talent. ... The talent that he has is going to give him a lot of confidence," Stoops said. "And the way he not only has great athletic ability — big, strong guy — but the throw that he made to tie that game (against Tennessee) is quite impressive. So we knew going into the game we had to be ready for both, anyway.

"And now it's on him.”

Whether Lagway or Mertz was on the field at any given time, Florida didn't alter its offense, according to UK defensive coordinator Brad White .

"Really elite-level arm talent. Mobile," White told reporters in a post-practice interview Wednesday. "He looks comfortable and efficient in the system — where to go with the ball, what to do with it.

"So it'll be a big challenge for us."

Here's your guide to the Wildcats ' next SEC test, a Week 8 matchup against the Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium .

Kentucky 20, Florida 17 : Two teams in desperate need of a victory square off Saturday. Kentucky won its only road game so far this season, stunning then-top-five Ole Miss last month. UK's stifling defense will give Lagway fits in his first start against a conference opponent. Enough that it will help the Wildcats earn a close, hard-fought victory in The Swamp for their fourth straight on-field triumph over the Gators.

Kentucky is a 2-point road favorite over Florida, according to the DraftKings college football odds .

Who: Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC) at Florida (3-3, 1-2)

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network; Dave Neal (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) will be on the call for the game.

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com .

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

You also can stream SEC Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial .

