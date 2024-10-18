Addiction Recovery Care temporarily closing 4 KY locations amid possible Medicaid rate cuts

Addiction Recovery Care , a Louisa-based addiction treatment services provider with more than 30 locations across 22 counties, is temporarily closing four of its facilities in the wake of possible Medicaid reimbursement rate cuts, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

The health care provider, which has an outpatient center in Louisville, is temporarily closing locations in Boyd, Pulaski, Jackson and Fleming counties.

“These decisions were not made lightly, and we are dedicated to supporting our team members and communities affected by these changes,” said Vanessa Keeton, Addiction Recovery Care vice president of marketing. “Above all, the safety and care of our clients remains our top priority. We are still available 24/7/365 for patients and families in need.”

Addiction Recovery Care officials cited Medicaid reimbursement rate cuts proposed by managed care organizations — private insurance companies contracted by the commonwealth to process Medicaid payments — as the reason for the closures.

The rate cuts could impact addiction treatment and mental health providers around the state, company officials said.

In a statement, Tyler Glick, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Association of Health Plans , a trade association that represents the state's six managed care organizations, said its members "work collaboratively with quality, trustworthy providers of behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment services."

"Health plans strive for the best networks possible and are encouraged by the state to prioritize plan member outcomes and value-based care. Health plans use many tools to monitor outcomes so that they are rewarding high-performing providers who are delivering strong results," Glick said.

The closure of Addiction Recovery Care facilities comes after the FBI Louisville opened an investigation into the company for health care fraud in August , though no criminal charges have been filed in that case.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Addiction Recovery Care temporarily closing 4 KY locations amid possible Medicaid rate cuts