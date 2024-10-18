Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    What's the difference between a pie pumpkin and a jack-o'-lantern pumpkin?

    By Paul Cappiello,

    2 days ago

    Long before Linus was summarily chastised by Lucy for his involvement in the Great Pumpkin debable of " It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown ," the venerable pumpkin had a long and varied history.

    The essentially inedible, toothless-grin-bearing, orange orb fruit that graces so many front stoops this time of year is a bit of a plant breeding anomaly. Unlike so many crops that have been bred, selected, and nutritionally improved over the millennia, the jack-o'-lantern pumpkin of Halloween fame seems to have been developed with the express purpose of camping out on the front steps, where it gradually turns into a steaming mass of pumpkin slime. Even the not-so-discriminating squirrels do little more than chew a hole in the shell to get to the seeds, which in most cases, have already been removed.

    But honorable traditions endure.

    The modern jack-o'-lantern pumpkin has a varied and interesting history that, if delivered with sufficient dinnertime panache, might even work to counter the tryptophan-laden turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.

    With its genetic center of origin in central and northern South America, a handful of naturally occurring species have been farmed, bred, and subject to selection pressure to yield our present-day squash, gourds, and pumpkins. From the Halloween pumpkin to the acorn squash, zucchini, big Blue Hubbard, and so many others, they are prized for their diversity of flavor, tremendous storability, ease of cultivation, and their cultural importance.

    Members of the taxonomic genus Cucurbita , the half dozen or so original species have been hybridized and selected over the last 10,000 or so years to yield an impressive diversity of varieties. In the coffers of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Plant Genetic Resources Unit (PGRU), there resides something on the order of 800+ genetic lines. And that’s just the USDA coffers.

    But parsing down that immense group to what we generically refer to as pumpkins, there’s still a ton of variety. And they break down into several distinct categories:

    What is a Jack-o'-lantern pumpkin?

    The best I can tell, the modern jack-o'-lantern pumpkin has only been around for about 150 years and its arrival in the Americas seems to trace back to mid-19th century Irish immigrants who brought with them their tradition of carving faces in assorted starchy veggies. It seems when they arrived in North America, they decided the thinner-walled pumpkin was a much better option than carving into a solid turnip with a wobbly kitchen knife.

    And over the ensuing decades, the carving pumpkin has gotten bigger, thinner-walled, and decidedly less edible. Today, it’s pretty much a carve, display, compost affair. Most recently, a chance cross between what was known as the Connecticut Field and Golden Oblong varieties gave rise to what we buy in the grocery store today.

    What is a pie pumpkin?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwGZK_0wBuu3jU00

    This diverse group of varieties comes from the same species line as the modern jack-o'-lantern, Cucurbita pepo (which also, oddly, includes zucchini). But unlike the hard-shelled and almost tasteless Jack, pie pumpkins have tons of flavor. Whether you go with a Sugar Baby, Cinderella, Long Island Cheese, or one of the many other so-called sugar pumpkins, you’ll get a smaller, thicker-walled fruit with much more flavor. You’ll also get less of the stringiness that brings such joy to the cleaning out of a jack-o'-lantern’s innards.

    What is canned pumpkin?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nb1Jx_0wBuu3jU00

    Don’t even get me started on the canned pumpkin pie filling thing. That’s just wrong in so many ways.

    But you might be amused, if not interested, to know that some canned “pumpkin” is actually not pumpkin at all. Rather it is a variety of squash from the Cucurbita moschata species, more closely related to butternut squash than our jack-o'-lantern or even the true pie pumpkins.

    Sure, by splitting Cucurbita hairs we’re being a bit pedantic here, but I guess if you take your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie even a little seriously, when else could you go so full-on pedantic about a cucurbit? Just think of how fast you’ll put everyone to sleep after Thanksgiving dinner. No tryptophan is required.

    Paul Cappiello is the executive director at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old Lagrange Road, yewdellgardens.org.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What's the difference between a pie pumpkin and a jack-o'-lantern pumpkin?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meat recall expanded to include products sent to schools. Here's the latest
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Halloween Party Animals! Events for Kids at Zoos
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA20 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Need to know how to remove wallpaper? Here's a step-by-step guide
    The Courier Journal7 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen17 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy