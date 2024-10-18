'Miracles do happen': Vegan fried chicken restaurant in Highlands 'fighting to stay open'

Weeks after announcing its imminent closure, Cosmic Bird hasn't stopped slinging its popular vegan fried chicken sandwiches.

After operating as a mobile business since 2021, the vegan restaurant opened at 619 Baxter Ave. earlier this year. In September, Cosmic Bird announced via Instagram it would be shuttering its doors by the end of the month.

Fans of the eatery then showed up in the form of social media comments and in-person to the Highlands spot.

The outpouring of support gave Cosmic Bird a bump in business, general manager Sabrina Felts told the Courier Journal. And that helped Cosmic Bird owner, James Morier, decide to stay open.

"Miracles do happen," read a post on Instagram on Sept. 18. "Cosmic Birds unite. We aren't going nowhere."

During a recent visit, though, Felts said business has been hit and miss in recent weeks.

“We're fighting to stay open,” she said. “The fear is still there.”

Patrons who go to Cosmic Bird will find a range of burgers with Beyond Meat and vegan fried chicken items, made with “fauxltry” or fake poultry, created from Cosmic Bird's house-made Seitan blend.

Frequently-ordered dishes include "The Bourbon and the Bird," a sandwich made with a crispy fauxltry patty, Creole mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, salt and pepper chips, banana peppers, and bourbon sauce, all on a toasted bun.

"The Hottville," made with crispy fauxltry patty, hot sauce, and piled with pimento cheese, is its take on a Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

The menu also features a sandwich topped with crispy noodles and General Tso's sauce as well as a barbecue option. "The Mushroomburger" is made with Beyond Meat, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and sauteed mushrooms.

Cosmic Bird offers grab-and-go items and hosts special "sushi Sundays" on the weekends, which Felts said have proved popular. The small indoor area is covered with funky local artwork, a black-and-white flowery mural, and a neon sign reading, "the future is fake." A spacious patio with picnic-like tables can be found in the backyard.

"We want to stay,” Felts said. “We love being here.”

The restaurant is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. It's closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

