    • The Courier Journal

    Louisville football is 4-2. Bowl game projections for Jeff Brohm's team after Week 7

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcFY7_0wAKbstC00

    Louisville football snapped its two-game losing streak last week with a 24-20 win over Virginia .

    The Cardinals, who fell out of the top 25 after losing two consecutive games, can make up some ground with a win against No. 6 Miami .

    U of L (4-2, 2-1 ACC) will face the Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0) at noon Saturday at L&N Stadium.

    Bowl season is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, and the college football season is set to conclude Jan. 20 with the CFP national championship game in Atlanta.

    Below are bowl game projections for Louisville, with six games remaining in the regular season.

    ESPN

    Kyle Bonagura

    • TaxSlayer Gator Bowl : Louisville vs. Tennessee

    Mark Schlabach

    • TaxSlayer Gator Bowl : Louisville vs. LSU

    USA TODAY

    Erick Smith

    • Duke's Mayo Bowl : Louisville vs. Iowa

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football is 4-2. Bowl game projections for Jeff Brohm's team after Week 7

