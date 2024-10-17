Louisville football is 4-2. Bowl game projections for Jeff Brohm's team after Week 7

Louisville football snapped its two-game losing streak last week with a 24-20 win over Virginia .

The Cardinals, who fell out of the top 25 after losing two consecutive games, can make up some ground with a win against No. 6 Miami .

U of L (4-2, 2-1 ACC) will face the Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0) at noon Saturday at L&N Stadium.

Bowl season is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, and the college football season is set to conclude Jan. 20 with the CFP national championship game in Atlanta.

Below are bowl game projections for Louisville, with six games remaining in the regular season.

Kyle Bonagura

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl : Louisville vs. Tennessee

Mark Schlabach

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl : Louisville vs. LSU

Erick Smith

Duke's Mayo Bowl : Louisville vs. Iowa

