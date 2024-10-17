Open in App
    Kentucky football is 3-3. Bowl game projections for Mark Stoops' team after Week 7

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQEHU_0wAKbiJA00

    Kentucky football is heading to The Swamp for another SEC battle against Florida this week.

    Bowl season is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, and the college football season is set to conclude Jan. 20 with the CFP national championship game in Atlanta.

    Below are bowl game projections for Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC), with six games remaining in its regular season.

    ESPN

    Kyle Bonagura

    • Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl : Kentucky vs. Navy

    Mark Schlabach

    • Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl : Kentucky vs. West Virginia

    USA TODAY

    Erick Smith

    • No projection made this week.

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football is 3-3. Bowl game projections for Mark Stoops' team after Week 7

