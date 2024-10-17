Kentucky football is heading to The Swamp for another SEC battle against Florida this week.

Bowl season is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, and the college football season is set to conclude Jan. 20 with the CFP national championship game in Atlanta.

Below are bowl game projections for Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC), with six games remaining in its regular season.

Kyle Bonagura

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl : Kentucky vs. Navy

Mark Schlabach

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl : Kentucky vs. West Virginia

Erick Smith

No projection made this week.

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football is 3-3. Bowl game projections for Mark Stoops' team after Week 7