    The Courier Journal

    Life should be about balance, and that means your exercise routine, too. Here's why

    By Bryant Stamford,

    2 days ago

    Those who have been reading my column since the 1970s know my philosophy of exercise has changed quite a bit. When these issues come up in conversation, I’m often asked about the changes and why I made them. When I stop and think about my transition, I’m amazed at how much change took place, and I’m thankful for it.

    Throughout my younger years, I was an addicted exercise fanatic who firmly believed exercise was the best medicine, the cure for all ailments. This was based, in part, on teachings from the book "Aerobics" by Dr. Kenneth Cooper, who believed that if exercise was to be effective in promoting health, it had to produce fitness, which means it had to be demanding and vigorous. In fairness to Cooper, I took his message to the extreme, and my interpretation was, the harder you work, the more fit you become, and the more your health improves. This made sense to me as a former athlete who subscribed to the “no pain, no gain” approach to exercise.

    My workouts were grueling, and I always pushed myself to exhaustion, running with a stopwatch in hand, always seeking to run a given distance faster with each succeeding workout. It was a time in my life when the compulsive neurotic, Type A, relentless goal setting, anal retentive side of my personality was completely in charge.

    Not only did I push myself hard, I never missed a workout. If for some reason I was too busy and couldn’t find at least an hour to exercise during the day, I would be out there pounding the pavement at midnight or later. I ran in all types of weather, freezing temperatures, snow, sleet or rain, brutal heat, and high humidity, it didn’t matter.

    Not only did I drive myself relentlessly, I tried to convince others to follow my lead. I was especially hard on family and friends because I cared most about them and wanted them to be healthy and fit. We laugh about it now, how they’d see me coming and try to hide to avoid another lecture. My mom and dad were my biggest challenge. There was no way they were ever going to put on a pair of Nike’s and take off jogging down the road, but, they’d never say that. Instead, they’d listen politely to my rants, nod in agreement, then be relieved when I left.

    Pretty crazy, huh? You bet. But back then it was a way of life and I was trapped by my exercise compulsions. Then, one day I had an awakening when a lightning bolt of common sense hit me square between the eyes, and I abandoned my insane approach to exercise in favor of moderation.

    Life should be about balance, and that means your exercise routine, too

    My lifestyle change started when I became involved with Community Living , an organization devoted to advocating for the mentally challenged, and assisting them so that they can live successfully in the community. I befriended two clients, and at first, I thought of myself as a philanthropist, a good dead-doer spending time with these folks, taking them to movies, out to eat, and such.

    But soon it became clear that the true purpose of my involvement was to learn. These folks were my teachers, I was the pupil. Their view of life allowed them to live right now. In comparison, I was always living in the future, setting goals and chasing after them, never living in the moment. These folks were not critical of others, they accepted others as they were. In my case, I was judgmental, always trying to fix people. They were able to relax, laugh easily and enjoy simple pleasures. I was tense, preoccupied, and wouldn’t allow myself to let my hair down very often.

    I was in a trap but didn’t realize it. Our society values productivity above all else, and that’s why we devalue those who are not productive, the elderly, the mentally challenged, etc. My compulsive work ethic made me highly productive, and the harder I worked the more I was rewarded.

    How many of us, I wonder, are in this trap?

    Why taking a walk is more than OK when it comes to exercise

    As my learning continued, I knew I needed to change and I did, making good progress toward being more human and less robotic in my approach to everyday life. However, I hadn’t yet confronted my biggest challenge, my compulsive exercise habit. Could I change everything else about the way I lived, except my extreme exercise habit? No. If I was going to make a complete shift away from being so driven and toward being more relaxed, more caring, and compassionate, and with more emphasis on living in the moment, I had to change it all.

    I recall one of my early attempts to stop exercising like a madman. I had convinced myself I could take an easy jog and not push myself too hard, with no stopwatch. Instead, I took a big leap, veered off the road and into the woods, and took a long walk. It was marvelous, relaxing, fulfilling, and enjoyable, a first for me when it came to exercise.

    Over the years, I have learned to be more spontaneous in many ways, including my exercise habits, doing what feels best, and not pushing myself out of a misplaced sense of obligation. A good walk serves me well, but if I feel like pushing myself a bit, that’s fine too. It’s all good!

    Reach Bryant Stamford, a professor of kinesiology and integrative physiology at Hanover College, at stamford@hanover.edu .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Life should be about balance, and that means your exercise routine, too. Here's why

