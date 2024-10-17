Prospect home is perfect for entertaining with outdoor pool, sweeping golf course views

This story has been updated to reflect the size of the property.

Carol and Neil Stratford had been members of Prospect's Hunting Creek Country Club for nearly a decade by the time their son, Jake, graduated from grade school.

“He decided he was going to Trinity , so it didn’t matter where we lived,” Carol said. Upon discovering the only new house in Hunting Green, an area within the Hunting Creek Subdivision, the Stratfords decided to purchase the property and make it their new home.

“We really like the golf community, just having a place to go meet friends for dinner,” Carol added. “For us, it was just kind of a lifestyle change.”

Al fresco activities

In addition to their initial lot purchase, Neil and Carol also bought the next lot over. The area was filled with underbrush, but the Stratfords have since cleaned it and planted grass, giving the trees room to grow.

“We’re just going to keep it natural so that nobody can build here, so we can see the 16th (hole),” Carol explained. “And next year, my husband’s going to put a little fire pit up there.”

The 2,500-square-foot outdoor living area is also primed for parties, boasting an in-ground, kidney-shaped pool; a spacious outdoor covered kitchen with an eat-in bar, gas grill, gas griddle, refrigerator, and Green Egg; and a gas fireplace.

The top of the fireplace mantel, Carol said, is crafted from second-floor joists that were salvaged from a Franklin County home built in 1755.

“This historic home was the site of the largest moonshine bust in Kentucky's history and had connections to the Bluegrass Conspiracy and the Cornbread Mafia ,” she said, adding that the oak mantel beams were sourced from a barn originally located at Camp Campbell. When World War II began, the army expanded the camp, creating Fort Campbell. The local Amish community then disassembled the barn and relocated it to Todd County. When a tornado destroyed the barn seven years ago, a local craftsman repurposed the beams and used some to create what is now the Stratfords’ mantel.

Dynamic downsize

Though the Stratfords’ new home is smaller than their previous abode, Carol said the layout of their new place is much more conducive to everyday living.

“Even though we had so much space, it wasn’t usable space,” she recalled, adding that their old home was choppy, lacking flow from one area to the next. They also didn’t have nearly as much storage as they do now. Carol credits the thoughtful, storage-filled design to builders Penny Love and Michelle Wells.

In the primary suite, his-and-hers closets lead to a roomy bath, complete with vanities on both sides of the room.

“This is a dream, (and) you can tell a female designed it because of the little touches,” Carol exclaimed, adding the same sentiment applies to the spacious laundry room. The space features a large area for folding clothes as well as lots of cabinet space, with enough room for a bench and a large digital calendar that the Stratfords use to keep family activities organized.

Building out the basement

The basement was the one part of the home’s interior that was unfinished when Carol and Neil purchased the property. The spacious area now features room for family and guests alike to hang out and watch TV, play pool, and grab a drink from the bar, which boasts a selection of about 30 bourbons.

There is also a weight room, Neil’s office, and lots of space to display memorabilia, which includes electric guitars signed by Eric Clapton , The Eagles , Eddie Van Halen , and Sting . Carol explained that she and Neil are big music buffs, and she’s a longtime fan of Eric Clapton.

“I love Eric Clapton,” she gushed. “I’ve seen him like, 20 times. I just wanted the Eric Clapton (guitar), but (Neil) came back with four. He’s a collector of stuff.”

Just to the right of the guitars is a shelf that holds pool cues and other supplies. At least, that’s what it looks like — the shelves are Murphy doors that lead into Jake’s playroom. The space features a large video gaming area, an "Attack From Mars" pinball machine, and lots of comfy seating options.

“He (also) has a full bath down here, so he’ll probably never move out,” Carol said with a laugh.

Even if he doesn’t, it looks like the home will always have more than enough space for all the Stratfords.

“We have so much room in this house, it’s ridiculous,” Carol exclaimed, adding that though they downsized, they still managed to create space for entertaining, which is what she has always wanted.

“We love to entertain,” she said, “and we’ve loved it so far. It’s been great.”

nuts & bolts

Owners : Carol and Neil Stratford. Carol Stratford is the managing director at Arch Amenities Group and Neil is a business owner. Also in the home are the couple’s children Jake, 15, and Charlotte, 20, as well as dogs Stella, Tipsy, and Pappy.

Home : This is a four-bed, three-full and two-half bath, 5,200-square-foot, ranch home in Hunting Green, within the Hunting Creek Subdivision in Prospect. It was built in 2023.

Distinctive elements: Home sits on 1.1 acres; backyard with 2,500 square feet of outdoor living space; in-ground kidney-shaped pool; outdoor covered kitchen with eat-in bar area and gas grill, gas griddle, fridge and Green Egg; outdoor gas fireplace; spacious great room with fireplace and two large windows overlooking spacious backyard; large, eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and large informal eating area overlooking yard; formal dining room with custom built-in bar and expansive windows; office that overlooks front yard with a view of hole 16 of Hunting Creek Golf Course; large primary bedroom suite with double walk-in closets, double vanities, and large walk-in shower; two additional bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bath; large laundry area; custom trim and moldings throughout; hardwood floors; high-efficiency HVAC system; three-car garage; custom front door with circle window; walkout basement with family/TV area, bar/pool area, built-in office, en suite bedroom, and secret playroom behind Murphy door.

Applause! Applause! Builders Penny Love and Michelle Wells; Spencer Remodeling for the basement construction; RP Hardscape & Excavation for the backyard pavers, fireplace, and kitchen; BEAS Interior Design; Dwyer Designscapes for landscaping; and Kentucky Classic Pools.

