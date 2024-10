Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts front plaza to close in phases for construction

This story has been updated to correct an inaccuracy.

Structural replacement work on the front plaza of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Louisville will start soon, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The work at the organization's flagship building is expected to commence shortly after the construction company forms a perimeter around the work area at the Main Street building and take about 300 days to complete, said Christian Adelberg, spokesperson for Kentucky Performing Arts . While part of the plaza will be blocked off throughout the duration of the work, performances will not be impacted.

Adelberg said the work is "preventative maintenance" that's needed after the plaza has endured more than 40 years of wear and tear. Workers will remove the concrete stairs and replace internal steel beams to ensure structural integrity in the future, he said.

The plaza, which comprises the area between Main Street and the building's front doors, will be worked on in phases, according to the news release.

During phase one, which should last about five months, two-thirds of the plaza's west side will close. The remaining portion will stay open so visitors can access the building, according to the news release. During phase two, the rest of the plaza's east side will close, and the remaining portion will reopen.

The city sidewalk in front of the building and at least one lane of Main Street will also close throughout the length of the project.

"KPA is working to mitigate the impact on events and patrons’ ability to access the building," officials said.

