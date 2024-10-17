Family, friends launch fundraising campaign for pilot injured in St. Matthews plane crash

When Evan and Breezy Peele envisioned closing on their first home, they never imagined Evan would have to be voicing his opinion from UofL Hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries he suffered during a small plane crash in St. Matthews just days before.

The couple was originally supposed to close on their home on the morning of the accident, but held off because they knew Evan was supposed to be flying that day. At 6 p.m. that Friday, when Breezy learned of the crash, her mind turned from closing costs to how fortunate she felt that her husband was still here.

"That's not how we expected this to go, but Evan is alive and we couldn't feel more blessed," Breezy said in a statement released by Bill Menish, Evan's cousin.

Evan, a flight instructor for the Kentucky Flight Training Center, has undergone multiple surgeries after experiencing "the brunt of the crash," Menish said. Evan is expected to have a long road to recovery after suffering several broken bones and had to have some screwed back in place. He also suffered multiple gashes during the crash and was covered in fuel, which caused burns on his back that will require additional treatment in UofL Hospital's burn unit, Menish said.

Because Evan is unable to work and the family has a young daughter, friends and other family members have launched a GoFundMe campaign to mitigate the costs.

"Your generosity will not only assist with the medical bills, but also provide some relief during this difficult time," the campaign description reads.

What happened in the St. Matthews plane crash?

Darrell Watson, senior vice president and chief experience officer of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, previously told The Courier Journal that the airplane, a Piper PA 28, lost power while a student pilot, Jessica Deis, was flying. Evan then took the controls and attempted to bring the plane back to Bowman Field for an emergency landing, but crashed on a roadway near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Kresge Way.

Deis was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital while the third person's condition remains unknown. Area officials are also working to repair damages to electric wiring, street lights and poles at the intersection.

