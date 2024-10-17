Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Family, friends launch fundraising campaign for pilot injured in St. Matthews plane crash

    By Marina Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONVwD_0wAKQ8Pw00

    When Evan and Breezy Peele envisioned closing on their first home, they never imagined Evan would have to be voicing his opinion from UofL Hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries he suffered during a small plane crash in St. Matthews just days before.

    The couple was originally supposed to close on their home on the morning of the accident, but held off because they knew Evan was supposed to be flying that day. At 6 p.m. that Friday, when Breezy learned of the crash, her mind turned from closing costs to how fortunate she felt that her husband was still here.

    "That's not how we expected this to go, but Evan is alive and we couldn't feel more blessed," Breezy said in a statement released by Bill Menish, Evan's cousin.

    St. Matthews plane crash: Both pilots involved in St. Matthews plane crash 'doing well' and recovering

    Evan, a flight instructor for the Kentucky Flight Training Center, has undergone multiple surgeries after experiencing "the brunt of the crash," Menish said. Evan is expected to have a long road to recovery after suffering several broken bones and had to have some screwed back in place. He also suffered multiple gashes during the crash and was covered in fuel, which caused burns on his back that will require additional treatment in UofL Hospital's burn unit, Menish said.

    Because Evan is unable to work and the family has a young daughter, friends and other family members have launched a GoFundMe campaign to mitigate the costs.

    "Your generosity will not only assist with the medical bills, but also provide some relief during this difficult time," the campaign description reads.

    What happened in the St. Matthews plane crash?

    Darrell Watson, senior vice president and chief experience officer of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, previously told The Courier Journal that the airplane, a Piper PA 28, lost power while a student pilot, Jessica Deis, was flying. Evan then took the controls and attempted to bring the plane back to Bowman Field for an emergency landing, but crashed on a roadway near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Kresge Way.

    Deis was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital while the third person's condition remains unknown. Area officials are also working to repair damages to electric wiring, street lights and poles at the intersection.

    Keisha Rowe contributed to this report. Contact breaking and trending news reporter Marina Johnson at Marina.Johnson@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Family, friends launch fundraising campaign for pilot injured in St. Matthews plane crash

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    One Direction's Liam Payne is dead at 31. Celebs share shock, condolences on social media
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Will you be able to see Orionid meteor shower in Kentucky? Here's when it peaks
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy