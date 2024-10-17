Open in App
    Kentucky Amendment 2: What federal elected officials are saying

    By Hannah Pinski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFXfx_0wAKQ6eU00

    Kentucky's lone Democratic representative in Congress thinks if Amendment 2 passes on the state's general election ballot, it will be "the most disastrous thing to happen to education in the history of Kentucky."

    U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, who represents most Louisville residents, told The Courier Journal the amendment is "really sneaky and disingenuous in a way to confuse voters to think they're doing something good."

    The proposal, which proponents call a "school choice" measure, asks voters whether they want to change the state constitution to let the General Assembly spend tax dollars on educational opportunities outside the public school system.

    "This is going to hurt Kentucky kids, Kentucky communities and Kentucky businesses," McGarvey said. "Because it is going to take money out of our public schools."

    McGarvey echoes similar concerns from the amendment's critics, saying the proposal will bring a devastating financial impact on the public school system.

    "Why, instead of putting money into private schools, why don't we have a preschool option for every four-year-old in the state of Kentucky? Why don't we reduce the class sizes? Why don't we invest in the proven strategies that are going to help every kid," McGarvey said.

    McGarvey, who represented District 19 in the state Senate from 2013-2023, said there he fought against other school choice legislation the General Assembly previously passed, including bills relating to charter schools and a tax credit for people who donated money for scholarships to nonpublic schools.

    Meanwhile, advocates argue the amendment lets Kentucky students have wider access to a variety of schools that may suit their educational needs better.

    While McGarvey is vocal about his opposition, other members of Kentucky's federal Republican lawmakers expressed support for the amendment.

    Sen. Rand Paul

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xY6CF_0wAKQ6eU00

    Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, have been vocal advocates for the amendment's passage and called the measure and school choice a modern-day "civil rights issue."

    The pair were both featured in an ad from Protect Our Freedom PAC , a political action committee aligned with Rand Paul, where they discussed the benefits of school choice programs, which include helping improve reading and test scores.

    "Amendment 2 is about economic freedom and education," Paul told reporters this month. "It's important for people to know that it doesn't take any money from public education. People are saying that are not being honest. It doesn't take any money or doesn't give any money to anyone."

    Kelley Paul has also participated in advocacy for the amendment, including a forum hosted by the Warren County Conservatives this week, where she said voting "yes" could help low- and middle-income families whose only education options might be "failing and violent" schools.

    Both Pauls are planning to participate in an Oct. 28 rally in Bowling Green supporting Amendment 2 hosted by Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group.

    Rep. Thomas Massie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucz9K_0wAKQ6eU00

    Rep. Thomas Massie said in a statement that he supports both the amendment and the public school system.

    “As a product of K-12 public education in Kentucky, I support Kentucky’s public schools and especially our teachers," Massie said. "But I also support this amendment because I think it will provide even more opportunities for quality education in Kentucky."

    In August, Massie called out Pulaski County School District for campaigning against the amendment on social media, saying the district was "blatantly breaking the law by using public resources to campaign against a ballot initiative."

    Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman later issued an advisory warning public school districts not to use public resources to advocate for or against constitutional amendments on the November ballot.

    Sen. Mitch McConnell

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he supports the amendment because the legislature is focusing on enhancing the state education system.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQCla_0wAKQ6eU00

    “The state legislature is prioritizing improving education from Pikeville to Paducah and I support the amendment," McConnell said.

    The amendment requires a majority of "yes" votes to pass. If approved, the state legislature could introduce a school choice program as early as the next legislative session in January.

    Reach reporter Hannah Pinski at @hpinski@courier-journal.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @hannahpinski.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Amendment 2: What federal elected officials are saying

    Misty Hartman
    18h ago
    okay, he asked why don't we have pre-school and all day Kindergarten, yes why don't we? why only try to fix a problem when your ahem our money is threatened? our public schools are a joke. what happens to all that lottery money that was supposed to go to our schools? guess how I'm voting. 🤔
    Billy Bales
    22h ago
    Folks; Look who's making this Statement ( A Demc.) if that political party is against it; All the more reason to VOTE YES, our children needs an EDUCATION, NOT A INDOCTRINATION on politics an Sexual Garbage they are pushing in our schools
