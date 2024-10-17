Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    The Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving 2024 menu is out now. Here's what you can order

    By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    A meal that includes pumpkin pie, turkey and gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and cranberry sauce can mean only one thing. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 28, a bit later than usual, which gives us more time to plan for the annual feast.

    That extra time is a good thing when you consider a traditional Thanksgiving dinner made from scratch takes an average of nine hours.

    Yes, we said, nine hours.

    Some people love the tradition of creating a home-cooked Thanksgiving spread, while others ... not so much. If the prep work and clean-up are not your thing, there is good news for those who prefer to let someone else do the cooking.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXZNF_0wAJf9YH00

    Cracker Barrel , the Southern-inspired restaurant chain, is gearing up for its busiest days of the year, with multiple options to make sure you don't go without a meal with all the fixings on Thanksgiving.

    When we say Thanksgiving is a busy time for Cracker Barrel, we're not kidding. Since 2010, the Tennessee-based restaurant company has served more than 3.8 million pounds of turkey, 366,400 gallons of gravy, and more than 3 million pounds of sweet potato casserole on Turkey Day.

    And that's just the in-house meals. Cracker Barrel also offers carryout meal options to help hungry guests focus on time spent with family.

    Whether you celebrate with family and friends in-store at Louisville's six area locations or at home, here are the mouth-watering Thanksgiving options Cracker Barrel offers in 2024.

    Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve to-go menu

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nASjK_0wAJf9YH00

    Spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your family with Cracker Barrel's convenient Heat n' Serve options, which provide a complete homestyle Thanksgiving turkey meal for any size gathering that can be picked up in advance of the holiday and stored in the refrigerator.

    Preparation requires just a few steps and goes from oven to table in two hours. Here are the options:

    • Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner (serves four to six): This meal includes oven-roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, green beans, and sweet yeast rolls. Use within 72 hours of pickup. Cost: $104.99
    • Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast (serves eight to 10): This meal includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie. Serve within 72 hours after pickup. Cost: $169.99

    Cracker Barrel ready to serve Thanksgiving Dinner options

    Maybe you just want someone else to prepare the main course for your Thanksgiving Dinner. For a limited time, Cracker Barrel offers a Heat N' Serve Turkey Breast ($39.99) or a Heat N' Serve Spiral Sliced Sugar-Cured Ham ($69.99).

    Additionally, Cracker Barrel serves these limited-time Heat N' Serve side options for your holiday meal. Broccoli Cheese Casserole , made with broccoli in a rich cheese sauce and rice, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles, comes in two sizes, starting at $20.99. You can also order Fried Apples with cinnamon in two sizes starting at $14.99, Green Beans with a hint of pork seasoning starting at $14.99, or Loaded Mashed Potatoes with bacon pieces, Colby cheese and green onions starting at $20.99.

    Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving dessert menu

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COhPv_0wAJf9YH00

    What's Thanksgiving without dessert ? Cracker Barrel offers whole pies in pumpkin, apple streusel, chocolate pecan, pecan, and cinnamon roll pie for $13.99.

    Cracker Barrel Holiday breakfast menu

    This year, Cracker Barrel is offering a variety of holiday breakfast items to make all your meals easy and stress-free. Choose from items such as a Cinnamon Roll Pie for $13.99 , Heat n' Serve Loaded Hashbrown Casserole in two sizes starting at $20.99, and Fried Apples , in two sizes, which start at $14.99.

    When will Thanksgiving meals be available to order at Cracker Barrel?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265IuF_0wAJf9YH00

    Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve meals are available for pre-order now. Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve meals can be picked up from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. Pre-order and pick up receive a $5 bonus card when you schedule your pickup for Nov. 25 or 26.

    Is Cracker Barrel open on Thanksgiving?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33glVh_0wAJf9YH00

    Yes, Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving.

    Guests who wish to gather around Cracker Barrel’s roaring fireplace to create memories with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day can enjoy a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal , complete with roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, cranberry relish and more . Enjoy in stores or to-go for $13.49 on Nov. 28.

    If you happen to be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday, Cracker Barrel has 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel locations in 45 states. For hours of operation on Thanksgiving Day, be sure to check the website of the restaurant you choose to visit at crackerbarrel.com .

    Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: The Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving 2024 menu is out now. Here's what you can order

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Sandra Daniels
    1h ago
    🇺🇸I was in Georgia one year during Thanksgiving- went to Cracker Barrel for their holiday meal. It was pathetic- the mashed potatoes and gravy was cold- dressing was dry and I got about a tablespoon of cranberry sauce! Never again for holiday meals.
    Jean Robison
    4h ago
    over priced slop
    View all comments
