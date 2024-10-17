The Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving 2024 menu is out now. Here's what you can order

A meal that includes pumpkin pie, turkey and gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and cranberry sauce can mean only one thing. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 28, a bit later than usual, which gives us more time to plan for the annual feast.

That extra time is a good thing when you consider a traditional Thanksgiving dinner made from scratch takes an average of nine hours.

Yes, we said, nine hours.

Some people love the tradition of creating a home-cooked Thanksgiving spread, while others ... not so much. If the prep work and clean-up are not your thing, there is good news for those who prefer to let someone else do the cooking.

Cracker Barrel , the Southern-inspired restaurant chain, is gearing up for its busiest days of the year, with multiple options to make sure you don't go without a meal with all the fixings on Thanksgiving.

When we say Thanksgiving is a busy time for Cracker Barrel, we're not kidding. Since 2010, the Tennessee-based restaurant company has served more than 3.8 million pounds of turkey, 366,400 gallons of gravy, and more than 3 million pounds of sweet potato casserole on Turkey Day.

And that's just the in-house meals. Cracker Barrel also offers carryout meal options to help hungry guests focus on time spent with family.

Whether you celebrate with family and friends in-store at Louisville's six area locations or at home, here are the mouth-watering Thanksgiving options Cracker Barrel offers in 2024.

Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve to-go menu

Spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your family with Cracker Barrel's convenient Heat n' Serve options, which provide a complete homestyle Thanksgiving turkey meal for any size gathering that can be picked up in advance of the holiday and stored in the refrigerator.

Preparation requires just a few steps and goes from oven to table in two hours. Here are the options:

Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner (serves four to six): This meal includes oven-roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, green beans, and sweet yeast rolls. Use within 72 hours of pickup. Cost: $104.99

(serves four to six): This meal includes oven-roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, green beans, and sweet yeast rolls. Use within 72 hours of pickup. Cost: $104.99 Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast (serves eight to 10): This meal includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie. Serve within 72 hours after pickup. Cost: $169.99

Cracker Barrel ready to serve Thanksgiving Dinner options

Maybe you just want someone else to prepare the main course for your Thanksgiving Dinner. For a limited time, Cracker Barrel offers a Heat N' Serve Turkey Breast ($39.99) or a Heat N' Serve Spiral Sliced Sugar-Cured Ham ($69.99).

Additionally, Cracker Barrel serves these limited-time Heat N' Serve side options for your holiday meal. Broccoli Cheese Casserole , made with broccoli in a rich cheese sauce and rice, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles, comes in two sizes, starting at $20.99. You can also order Fried Apples with cinnamon in two sizes starting at $14.99, Green Beans with a hint of pork seasoning starting at $14.99, or Loaded Mashed Potatoes with bacon pieces, Colby cheese and green onions starting at $20.99.

Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving dessert menu

What's Thanksgiving without dessert ? Cracker Barrel offers whole pies in pumpkin, apple streusel, chocolate pecan, pecan, and cinnamon roll pie for $13.99.

Cracker Barrel Holiday breakfast menu

This year, Cracker Barrel is offering a variety of holiday breakfast items to make all your meals easy and stress-free. Choose from items such as a Cinnamon Roll Pie for $13.99 , Heat n' Serve Loaded Hashbrown Casserole in two sizes starting at $20.99, and Fried Apples , in two sizes, which start at $14.99.

When will Thanksgiving meals be available to order at Cracker Barrel?

Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve meals are available for pre-order now. Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve meals can be picked up from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. Pre-order and pick up receive a $5 bonus card when you schedule your pickup for Nov. 25 or 26.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving.

Guests who wish to gather around Cracker Barrel’s roaring fireplace to create memories with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day can enjoy a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal , complete with roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, cranberry relish and more . Enjoy in stores or to-go for $13.49 on Nov. 28.

If you happen to be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday, Cracker Barrel has 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel locations in 45 states. For hours of operation on Thanksgiving Day, be sure to check the website of the restaurant you choose to visit at crackerbarrel.com .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: The Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving 2024 menu is out now. Here's what you can order