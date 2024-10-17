Kentuckians challenged these 395 library books. Is your favorite listed?

Roughly 150 public libraries, library associations and bookstores this Saturday will observe Freedom to Read Day . Advocates have said the event is a reminder that while Banned Books Week might've ended last month, the fight against book censorship continues.

More than 10,000 books were banned or challenged in U.S. schools last year, according to a September report released by PEN America . The free speech advocacy group found efforts to censor books nearly tripled in 2023-2024, a significant jump from the 3,362 instances documented over the previous school year.

A separate report released by the American Library Association during Banned Books Week (September 22-28), gave contrasting data, however.

Is book censorship in the U.S. slowing down in 2024?

The ALA, through its Office of Intellectual Freedom , keeps track of attempts to censor books in both school, public and academic libraries. It reported there were 414 attempts to censor 1,128 library books during the first eight months of 2024.

These figures represented a slow-down in censorship, the ALA said, noting there were 695 attempts targeting 1,915 book titles during the same eight months in 2023.

Censorship at American public libraries has surged since 2021

"We must continue to stand up for libraries and challenge censorship wherever it occurs,” ALA president Cindy Hohl said during Banned Books Week in a prepared statement. "We urge everyone to join librarians in defending the freedom to read."

In 2014, the ALA logged 183 challenged book titles. Since 2021, the United States has witnessed a surge in calls to ban or challenge books , orchestrated largely by conservative groups and aided by Republican lawmakers .

Public libraries in 2023 experienced a 92% increase in the number of books targeted for relocation or removal from the previous year, according to the ALA.

What is Freedom to Read Day?

On Oct. 19, 2024, the ALA and ALA-funded Unite Against Book Bans campaign will celebrate libraries across the country and encourage civic participation with Freedom to Read Day, an event meant to draw attention toward fighting book censorship.

More than 100 events in 35 states are planned to highlight the role libraries play within their communities, according to an ALA news release , Many such events, the ALA said, will discuss the importance of local, state and federal elections.

"Librarians nationwide are facing verbal abuse, death threats , and, in some cases, even criminal charges and jail time , an ALA news release said. "As bastions of intellectual freedom, public libraries are at the forefront of this battle."

What books did Kentucky residents challenge in 2023?

Kentucky, according to an updated ALA report, challenged 395 books in libraries across the state — from Maia Kobabe's "Gender Queer: A Memoir" to John Green 's "Looking for Alaska."

The Courier Journal has provided a full list of challenged books toward the bottom of this article.

The majority of challenges were directed toward books with LGBTQ+ themes and characters, as well as books featuring people of color.

Leah Johnson: Removing LGBTQ+ literature is 'a removal of queer people from public life'

Indianapolis proprietor of Loudmouth Books , and bestselling Indy author Leah Johnson said the conversation of removing LGBTQ literature is getting more urgent every year.

"I know without a doubt that banning books is not about a removal of stories from shelves, it’s about a removal of Queer people from public life,” Johnson said during Banned Book Week.

The most challenged books of 2023

Is challenging a book the same thing as banning it?

No. That said, challenging a book can lead to it being banned. When a library book is challenged, writes the ALA , it can result in access to a book being retained, restricted, or withdrawn from a library entirely.

What's the difference between restricting and banning a book?

Restricting a book means librarians might relocate it to a section of the library intended for an older age group than the book is intended for, according to the ALA. In some cases this can mean requiring parental permission to check it out.

A book is banned, writes the ALA, when it's removed from a library collection entirely.

"All books give us windows into experiences unlike our own, and mirrors that reflect our experiences back to us," Johnson said. "Stories make us more empathetic, more human. And when access to those stories is limited, we’re stripping away crucial resources, especially for marginalized people to empower and be empowered."

Here's every book challenged last year in Kentucky's libraries.

A-B; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from '19 Love Songs' to 'Burned'

"Activist: A Story of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Shooting" by Lauren Hogg

"Al Capone Does My Shirts" by Gennifer Choldenko

"All American Boys" by Jason Reynolds

"All Are Welcome" by Alexandra Penfold

"All Because You Matter" by Tami Charles

"All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto" by George M. Johnson

"All That's Left in the World" by Erik J. Brown

"All the Bright Places" by Jennifer Niven

"All the Things We Do in the Dark" by Saundra Mitchell

"Allegedly" by Tiffany Jackson

"Almost Flying" by Jake Maia Arlow

"Almost Perfect" by Brian Katcher

"Ana on the Edge" by A.J. Sass

"And Tango Makes Three" by Justin Richardson

And Tango Makes Three: Facing lawsuit, Florida school board returns banned books to shelves

Contributing: Thao Nguyen , USA TODAY, Mike Trautmann, Des Moines Register; Douglas Soule, USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida.

