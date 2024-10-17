Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Kentuckians challenged these 395 library books. Is your favorite listed?

    By John Tufts, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    Roughly 150 public libraries, library associations and bookstores this Saturday will observe Freedom to Read Day . Advocates have said the event is a reminder that while Banned Books Week might've ended last month, the fight against book censorship continues.

    More than 10,000 books were banned or challenged in U.S. schools last year, according to a September report released by PEN America . The free speech advocacy group found efforts to censor books nearly tripled in 2023-2024, a significant jump from the 3,362 instances documented over the previous school year.

    A separate report released by the American Library Association during Banned Books Week (September 22-28), gave contrasting data, however.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GR68n_0wAJeWYi00

    Is book censorship in the U.S. slowing down in 2024?

    The ALA, through its Office of Intellectual Freedom , keeps track of attempts to censor books in both school, public and academic libraries. It reported there were 414 attempts to censor 1,128 library books during the first eight months of 2024.

    These figures represented a slow-down in censorship, the ALA said, noting there were 695 attempts targeting 1,915 book titles during the same eight months in 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfQfd_0wAJeWYi00

    Censorship at American public libraries has surged since 2021

    "We must continue to stand up for libraries and challenge censorship wherever it occurs,” ALA president Cindy Hohl said during Banned Books Week in a prepared statement. "We urge everyone to join librarians in defending the freedom to read."

    In 2014, the ALA logged 183 challenged book titles. Since 2021, the United States has witnessed a surge in calls to ban or challenge books , orchestrated largely by conservative groups and aided by Republican lawmakers .

    Public libraries in 2023 experienced a 92% increase in the number of books targeted for relocation or removal from the previous year, according to the ALA.

    What is Freedom to Read Day?

    On Oct. 19, 2024, the ALA and ALA-funded Unite Against Book Bans campaign will celebrate libraries across the country and encourage civic participation with Freedom to Read Day, an event meant to draw attention toward fighting book censorship.

    More than 100 events in 35 states are planned to highlight the role libraries play within their communities, according to an ALA news release , Many such events, the ALA said, will discuss the importance of local, state and federal elections.

    "Librarians nationwide are facing verbal abuse, death threats , and, in some cases, even criminal charges and jail time , an ALA news release said. "As bastions of intellectual freedom, public libraries are at the forefront of this battle."

    What books did Kentucky residents challenge in 2023?

    Kentucky, according to an updated ALA report, challenged 395 books in libraries across the state — from Maia Kobabe's "Gender Queer: A Memoir" to John Green 's "Looking for Alaska."

    The Courier Journal has provided a full list of challenged books toward the bottom of this article.

    The majority of challenges were directed toward books with LGBTQ+ themes and characters, as well as books featuring people of color.

    Leah Johnson: Removing LGBTQ+ literature is 'a removal of queer people from public life'

    Indianapolis proprietor of Loudmouth Books , and bestselling Indy author Leah Johnson said the conversation of removing LGBTQ literature is getting more urgent every year.

    "I know without a doubt that banning books is not about a removal of stories from shelves, it’s about a removal of Queer people from public life,” Johnson said during Banned Book Week.

    Story continues after gallery.

    The most challenged books of 2023

    Is challenging a book the same thing as banning it?

    No. That said, challenging a book can lead to it being banned. When a library book is challenged, writes the ALA , it can result in access to a book being retained, restricted, or withdrawn from a library entirely.

    What's the difference between restricting and banning a book?

    Restricting a book means librarians might relocate it to a section of the library intended for an older age group than the book is intended for, according to the ALA. In some cases this can mean requiring parental permission to check it out.

    A book is banned, writes the ALA, when it's removed from a library collection entirely.

    "All books give us windows into experiences unlike our own, and mirrors that reflect our experiences back to us," Johnson said. "Stories make us more empathetic, more human. And when access to those stories is limited, we’re stripping away crucial resources, especially for marginalized people to empower and be empowered."

    Here's every book challenged last year in Kentucky's libraries.

    A-B; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from '19 Love Songs' to 'Burned'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtuiH_0wAJeWYi00

    And Tango Makes Three: Facing lawsuit, Florida school board returns banned books to shelves

    C-D; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Call Me By Your Name' to 'Dune: House Atreides'

    'No one wants to be censored': People are supporting 'book sanctuaries' despite politics

    E-F; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Eleanor & Park' to 'From Archie to Zack'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vke5m_0wAJeWYi00

    G-H; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Gabi, a Girl in Pieces' to 'Hurricane Child'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B24dJ_0wAJeWYi00

    I-J; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'I Am Jazz' to 'The Juneteenth Story'

    K-L; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Kate in Waiting' to 'Lunch From Home'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1h99_0wAJeWYi00

    M-N; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'The Magic Fish' to 'The Nowhere Girls'

    O-P; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Obie is Man Enough' to 'Pumpkinheads'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPqQp_0wAJeWYi00

    Q-R; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Queen of Shadows' to 'Rumble'

    More: Her novel was challenged as 'obscene.' Leah Johnson will keep telling Black, queer stories

    S-T; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Salvage the Bones' to 'Two Boys Kissing'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITcSX_0wAJeWYi00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBbGr_0wAJeWYi00

    U-V; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' to 'The Visitors'

    W-Y; Books that Kentuckians challenged, from 'Wayward Son' to 'You Too? 25 Voices Share Their #MeToo Stories'

    Banned Books Week: Most challenged titles and how publishers are pushing back

    Banned Books Week: How can you get your hands on challenged books in Kentucky?

    Contributing: Thao Nguyen , USA TODAY, Mike Trautmann, Des Moines Register; Douglas Soule, USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida.

    John Tufts covers trending news for IndyStar and Midwest Connect. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at JTuftsReports .

    This story was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentuckians challenged these 395 library books. Is your favorite listed?

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Mark Waywood
    21h ago
    It's easy to believe conspiracy theories when you can't read and don't know shit!
    junebug97
    21h ago
    If children want to read them believe me they will. Being gay or trans is genetic. If they know nothing about themselves bc of selfish harming parents they will find a way to find out information
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    One Direction's Liam Payne is dead at 31. Celebs share shock, condolences on social media
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    What's the difference between a pie pumpkin and a jack-o'-lantern pumpkin?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Kamala Harris pressed on immigration, Biden in combative Fox News interview: 5 key moments
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy