    Louisville Halloween trick or treat times by neighborhood

    By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Halloween is just around the corner and children all over Louisville can’t wait to get their hands on as many sweet treats as possible dressed as everything from witches and ghosts to their favorite characters from television, film, and video games.

    There are lots of family-friendly Halloween activities, like the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular or Boo at the Zoo , but nothing beats going out with your friends and family to get candy on Halloween.

    Before you go out to scare up candy around the neighborhood, check the times for trick-or-treating around Louisville and Southern Indiana.

    What time is trick-or-treating in Louisville?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lub1C_0wAJdvSy00

    Louisville typically doesn't have a set time for trick-or-treating, though some small areas set their times. Most counties have trick or treat times between 5-8 p.m. Check with your specific community about times.

    Audubon Park: Oct. 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

    Hillcrest Avenue: Oct. 31 from 5-9 p.m.

    Jefferson County: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

    Shepherdsville: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

    What time is trick-or-treating in Southern Indiana?

    Charlestown: Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m.

    Clarksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m.

    Floyd County: Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m.

    New Albany: Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m.

    Sellersburg: Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m.

    Reach features news clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Halloween trick or treat times by neighborhood

    Christy Michelle
    2d ago
    whenever they start until 9:30. duh!
