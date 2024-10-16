Male Bulldogs stay No. 1 in Class 6A in latest Kentucky High School Football Media Poll

The Male High School football team kept its No. 1 spot in Class 6A in this week’s Kentucky High School Football Media Poll.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 after Friday’s 49-6 rout of Southern. No. 2 Trinity and No. 3 Manual both climbed one spot, and St. Xavier dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 after Friday’s 29-22 loss to Manual .

Cooper (Class 5A), Boyle County (4A), Christian Academy (3A), Owensboro Catholic (2A) and Campbellsville (A) also kept the No. 1 rankings in their respective classes.

Two key games this Friday will match Christian Academy at Central (No. 4 in Class 3A) and South Warren (No. 3 in Class 5A) at Bowling Green (No. 2 in Class 5A).

The Kentucky High School Football Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists throughout the state, with one representative from each of the 16 regions (as designated by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association ) in order to provide geographical balance.

Here are the complete polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Male (9) 6-1 149 1

2. Trinity (6) 6-2 145 3

3. Manual (1) 6-1 135 4

4. St. Xavier 4-3 112 2

5. Frederick Douglass 4-3 88 T5

6. Ryle 5-2 85 T5

7. Bryan Station 4-3 48 7

8. Madison Central 5-2 37 8

9. Oldham County 6-1 35 9

10. North Hardin 5-2 24 10

Others receiving votes: Barren County 9, Great Crossing 8, Meade County 3, Bullitt East 2.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Cooper (15) 8-0 159 1

2. Bowling Green (1) 6-1 143 2

3. South Warren 6-1 122 3

4. Highlands 6-2 114 4

5. Woodford County 6-1 79 6

6. Owensboro 4-3 67 7

7. South Oldham 6-2 55 5

8. Scott County 5-3 46 10

9. (tie) Conner 6-2 29 9

9. (tie) Graves County 5-2 29 8

Others receiving votes: Pulaski County 13, Madisonville-North Hopkins 11, Atherton 8, Grayson County 5.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Boyle County (15) 7-0 159 1

2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 7-0 142 2

3. Franklin County 7-0 129 3

4. Corbin 6-1 108 4

5. Covington Catholic 5-2 89 5

6. Ashland Blazer 7-1 86 6

7. Johnson Central 6-2 58 7

8. Allen County-Scottsville 6-1 45 8

9. North Oldham 5-2 23 9

10. Greenup County 6-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: Spencer County 7, Warren East 6, Bardstown 5, John Hardin 2, DeSales 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Christian Academy (10) 5-2 152 1

2. Hart County (6) 7-0 144 2

3. Bell County 7-1 117 4

4. Central 4-3 114 3

5. Belfry 5-2 96 5

6. Rockcastle County 6-1 65 6

7. Lloyd Memorial 6-1 55 7

8. Union County 5-2 47 8

9. Adair County 6-1 41 9

10. Hancock County 7-0 39 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8, Lexington Catholic 3, Clay County 2.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Owensboro Catholic (13) 7-0 156 1

2. Beechwood (1) 7-1 136 3

3. Lexington Christian (2) 5-2 135 2

4. (tie) Mayfield 4-2 101 4

4. (tie) Murray 6-1 101 5

6. Prestonsburg 7-0 75 6

7. Bracken County 6-1 51 7

8. Somerset 4-3 45 8

9. Betsy Layne 6-1 39 9

10. Washington County 6-2 12 10

Others receiving votes: Leslie County 10, Crittenden County 5, Knott County Central 5, Monroe County 3, Owen County 3, Caldwell County 2, Breathitt County 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Campbellsville (14) 7-0 158 1

2. Sayre 7-0 129 2

3. Pikeville (2) 2-5 116 3

4. Raceland 4-3 111 4

5. Kentucky Country Day 5-2 81 5

6. Newport Central Catholic 4-3 78 6

7. Hazard 5-3 55 8

8. Bishop Brossart 6-1 46 T9

9. Bethlehem 5-2 45 T9

10. Newport 4-2 25 7

Others receiving votes: Paris 18, Caverna 5, Louisville Holy Cross 5, Frankfort 4, Ludlow 4.

Voters: Steve Springer (Murray Ledger & Times), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Kendrick Haskins (WAVE-TV), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Brendon Miller (Bluegrass Sports Nation), Randy White (Appalachian News-Express), James Collier (WLGC-FM).

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Male Bulldogs stay No. 1 in Class 6A in latest Kentucky High School Football Media Poll