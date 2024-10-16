Open in App
    C.L. Brown Show: Miami football preview and Louisville basketball's Chucky Hepburn

    By C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aehp8_0w8nntvz00

    This episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Louisville point guard Chucky Hepburn in an interview recorded at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. Former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Kelvin Harris , who played on the Canes' 1989 and '91 national title teams with current head coach Mario Cristobal , also joins the show to break down Saturday's gridiron showdown with the Cards.

    Hepburn discusses growing up playing with Wake Forest standout Hunter Sallis in Omaha, Nebraska; where his nickname "Chucky" came from; and how a team full of transfers is clamoring to "get Louisville basketball back."

    Harris talks about the impact of quarterback Cam Ward , a Washington State transfer, in the Miami locker room; why the Canes defensive line might have the upper hand on U of L, and what it feels like to have the swagger back at "The U."

    A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown , posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcast , Audible , CastBox and iHeartRadio , among others.

    More from C.L. Brown

    Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com , follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column s.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: C.L. Brown Show: Miami football preview and Louisville basketball's Chucky Hepburn

