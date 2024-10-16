College football Week 8 picks: Louisville-Miami, Kentucky-Florida, Michigan-Illinois, more

We have a tie atop the leaderboard after Week 7 of The Courier Journal sports staff college football picks.

Rich Barak, by virtue of Louisville football's thrilling victory against Virginia , and Jason Frakes are 25-10.

Sports director Natalie Pierre led the way again last week, going 3-2.

C.L. Brown, Alexis Cubit, Brooks Holton, Prince James Story and Barak went 2-3.

Frakes went 1-4, and for the second week in a row, Ryan Black went 0-5.

Seven of this week's prognosticators chose Alabama to defeat Tennessee and Indiana to top Nebraska. Black was the lone dissenter in both games.

Six staffers picked Miami to defeat Louisville, while Brown and Pierre picked the host Cards to pull off the upset.

The predictions were split in the last two games.

Barak, Frakes, Brown and Black picked Illinois to topple Michigan.

Frakes, Story and Pierre are going against the team from the commonwealth and picked Florida to defeat Kentucky at The Swamp.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As is our custom, predictions are straight-up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll . All times listed are ET.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ABC

The picks : Six for Miami and two for Louisville (Brown and Pierre)

Cardinals freshman running Isaac Brown had a season-high 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the host Cavaliers. The Cards defeated Miami, 38-31, last season to clinch a spot in the ACC championship game. The Hurricanes , who had a bye last week, have won their last two games by a combined five points. Quarterback Cam Ward is in the top five of the Heisman Trophy odds, according to BetMGM . Ward has passed for 2,219 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions through six games. The Hurricanes offense is first in the nation for total yards and points scored.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, Fox

The picks : Seven for Indiana and one for Nebraska (Black)

Nebraska (5-1) is off to its best start since 2016. The Cornhuskers are the only FBS team that hasn't given up a rushing touchdown. On offense, they have only turned the ball over four times. Indiana is one of 11 undefeated FBS teams. The Hoosiers are second in the nation for points scored (47.5), and quarterback Kurtis Rourke is tied for first in the Big Ten for passing touchdowns (14).

How to watch: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

The picks: Seven for Alabama and one for Tennessee (Black)

Alabama has been in one-score games for the last three weeks, and you probably can expect another close one against the Vols. The Crimson Tide followed up its win against Georgia with a loss to Vanderbilt and barely escaped with a win against South Carolina last week. Over the last two seasons, quarterback Jalen Milroe has accumulated 2,040 total yards and 15 touchdowns against AP Top 25 opponents. Tennessee's defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in the first half all season. On offense, running back Dylan Sampson has rushed for 15 touchdowns (second nationally).

How to watch: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

The picks : Four for Michigan and four for Illinois (Barak, Frakes, Brown and Black)

Illinois is 5-1 with two wins against AP Top 25 opponents for the first time since 2007. The Illini are entering the week off a 50-49 overtime win against Purdue. Quarterback Luke Altmyer passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns against the Boilermakers. No. 1 target Pat Bryant had 104 receiving yards and one touchdown. Bryant is tied for fourth nationally for receiving touchdowns (7). Michigan has won six straight against Illinois, including a 19-17 win in 2022. The Wolverines, who had a bye last week, lost Oct. 5 against Washington.

How to watch: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

The picks : Five for Kentucky and three for Florida (Frakes, Story and Pierre)

Kentucky has won four of the last six games in the series and has two wins in Gainesville, Florida, in that span. Last week, the Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt, 20-13, but they still rank in the top 10 nationally for total defense, points allowed and rushing yards allowed. Florida's starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, tore his ACL last week in a loss to Tennessee. Freshman DJ Lagway, who will start this week, has completed 47 of 72 passes for 765 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The standings

1 (tie) – Jason Frakes (last week 1-4), 25-10

1 (tie) – Rich Barak (last week 2-3), 25-10

3 (tie) – C.L. Brown (last week 2-3), 23-12

3 (tie) – Alexis Cubit (last week 2-3), 23-12

5 (tie) -– Brooks Holton (last week 2-3), 22-13

5 (tie) – Prince James Story (last week 2-3), 22-13

5 (tie) – Natalie Pierre (last week 3-2), 22-13

8 – Ryan Black (last week 0-5), 20-15

