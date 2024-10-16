Opinion | Gerth: My neighborhood was all-white when I was a kid. Now I know why.

I can’t remember any Black families in my neighborhood when I was growing up.

The Parkway Terrace subdivision — at the southeast corner of Eastern Parkway and Crittenden Drive in Louisville — was almost completely white.

The only family that wasn’t (that I can recall, anyway) was an Asian family that lived a few houses down when I was late in my teens. I remember that because my mother, who wasn’t big on trying new foods, often complained about the aroma of curry and other spices that often wafted from the house at dinner time.

This is a column about racism and how the effects of it persist years and even decades after the racism is supposed to have been wiped out by laws or by court cases or even just more inclusive thinking.

In short, this is a column about critical race theory, which was the right-wing bogeyman until the conservatives stumbled upon diversity, equity and inclusion as the new, latest thing they decided to hate and legislate against.

I never thought much about the old neighborhood and why it was almost all white.

Growing up in segregated Louisville

It was just how it was, especially in a segregated city like Louisville, which required a federal court order to convince schools they ought to educate Black and white kids in the same classrooms in the mid-1970s.

White people lived around white people. Black people lived around Black people.

I never thought much about it, that is, until I learned a lawyer here in town was looking into the root causes of our segregated neighborhoods and how and why our patchwork of white neighborhoods and Black neighborhoods developed as they did.

I now know the exact date the old neighborhood became a white neighborhood.

It was March 2, 1925.

That was the day the Parkway Lumber and Construction company sold the subdivision’s first lot — lot #76 at 2339 Emil Avenue — to Marie J. Fischer.

In the deed, in a list of rules prohibiting things like fences in front yards, outhouses on the properties and businesses anywhere but on corner lots, it has this little nugget.

Deed restrictions blocked people 'of African descent'

“… no lot in Parkway Terrace shall ever be sold to or leased to or occupied by any person or persons of African descent.”

John Borders, the lawyer who has been studying this, said that language was similar to the language in neighborhood after neighborhood in Louisville built in that era.

Back in the 1800s — at least up until 1865 — people here and around the South wouldn’t have wanted that kind of language in their deeds or else they couldn’t have had slaves living in their homes or carriage houses.

But in the late 1800s or early1900s, as African Americans spread from the South to the West, Midwest and Northeast in search of opportunity, community after community began to put in place racial covenants to keep them from living too close to them.

"These (deed restrictions) were very, very widespread throughout the nation," Borders said. "I think they all started in California and worked their way across the country. Realtors were involved in the process from the beginning ... because they believed property values could be protected by inserting deed restrictions."

When I first asked Borders about my old neighborhood, I had convinced myself it likely had deed restrictions at some point — but I wasn’t certain.

“I suppose the fact that it was all white wasn’t by accident (but one thing that gives me pause is that the secretary-treasurer of the company that built the subdivision was Jewish, and the Jewish community has traditionally been more progressive when it comes to race.),” I wrote to him.

In fact, that Jewish developer was Emil H. Ortner, who was the father of the late Alvin B. Ortner, a surgeon who operated on my father several times over the years and once removed a mole from my arm when I was in seventh or eighth grade.

Redlining and race-based covenants

Louisville is a very small town.

“I’ll be surprised if they didn’t have racial restrictions, even with a Jewish developer,” Borders wrote back to me. He said based on a map, it looked like the neighborhood had been redlined (or made off-limits by banks to Black borrowers) and had increased in value over the years — two signs that point to racial covenants.

When he got back to me a couple of weeks later, his examiner had found deed restrictions for the neighborhood, but they didn’t include any race-based restrictions.

I was shocked. Borders had seemed so certain.

Days, weeks and even months passed. And it kept eating at me. I’d occasionally look at the deed restrictions he sent me. And finally, it hit me. The restrictions he had sent me didn’t apply to the main part of Parkway Terrace. They applied only to an addition to Parkway Terrace that was platted in 1950.

That was two years after the U.S. Supreme Court struct down race-based deed restrictions as unconstitutional.

He sent his examiner back to the clerk’s office, and lo and behold, there was the 1925 Fischer deed.

My grandparents bought our old family house on Concord Drive on Jan. 31, 1952, from George T. Koroll and Ardath M. Korall, according to a deed in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office. It doesn’t say the price they paid, but I know they planned to use it as rental property.

That was four years after the Supreme Court, in a case out of St. Louis, ruled the race-based restrictions that were on the property couldn’t be enforced.

A dozen years later, my parents bought the house from my grandmother.

My folks had been renting a house over in Schnitzelberg and wanted something of their own. My sister was just over a year old at the time, and I was just under a year away from being born when they signed the deed on Sept. 28, 1964.

They agreed to pay Nana $66 a month for 20 years.

My memory of the neighborhood really dates to around 1970. I’ve got some memories before that but they’re kind of hazy and muddled in my mind.

I never knew a Black family to live in the neighborhood

I didn’t even know it was called “Parkway Terrace” until I started researching this column, but it was a great place to grow up. There was a small park in the neighborhood and lots of kids to play with and a huge variety of people.

The next-door neighbor was a lawyer; there was a high school football referee across the street; a Holocaust survivor, a guy who worked in a cigarette factory, a delivery driver. One old woman had been a dancer in the Ziegfield Follies decades before age turned her stooped and wrinkled.

Heck, famed NPR host Bob Edwards grew up just three doors down. His dad was an accountant for the city of Louisville. So was my dad.

There were three grocery stores, three or four grade schools, numerous churches and three bowling alleys within walking or bike-riding distance, and railroad tracks that provided a great place for kids to play, much to the chagrin of our mothers who all had visions of us being squished by locomotives.

The streets were lined largely with old, tall maple trees that towered over the two-story brick homes.

One house had two old catalpa trees between the sidewalks and the street. Both the trees had their trunks whitewashed — much like the entire neighborhood, I now know.

I moved out in the early 1980s while I was in college, but my mother stayed in the house until she died in 2011.

In all that time, I never knew a Black family to live in the neighborhood.

My next-door neighbor growing up, Cathy, is in her 70s now and has lived in the same home where she grew up her entire life. She’s my go-to for neighborhood history.

Her nephews, who visited often, may have been the neighborhood’s first Black pseudo-residents.

“When Donna's Black sons … played on Concord in the 80s & 90s, they had no other Black children to play with,” she wrote me in a message.

Louisville neighborhoods like the Highlands remain 'lily white'

Borders said most communities in Louisville where deed restrictions were once in place remain overwhelmingly white.

"I live in the Highlands and to this day, it remains a lily white community," he said.

Rules that were made in 1925 are still impacting my old neighborhood today.

There are 57 houses on Concord Drive, where I grew up. A tiny percentage of them have people of color now.

Cathy can think of only three houses on the street that are occupied by people of color.

Borders said that's largely because deed restrictions and redlining, which continued much longer, live on for generations even after laws change.

People who lived in redlined Black neighborhoods traditionally had more difficulty gaining the wealth needed to move up into the neighborhoods that weren't redlined. The homes in greenlined neighborhoods gained value over the years while the value of redlined homes remained stagnant.

Borders said he has a friend who is African American whose family moved to Louisville in 1969. His father found a nice home in St. Matthews, but the real estate agent steered him to buy west of Ninth Street.

"The impact today is that Carl and his siblings have much less money (to inherit that they can use) for down payments and to buy homes than if they had lived in St. Matthews," he said. "The impacts of that are still being felt today."

While my old neighbor could only think of three houses on Concord where people of color live, there are other people on adjoining streets who are not white. That includes state Rep. Nima Kulkarni, who is Indian and moved in a block away in 2012.

Kulkarni said when she moved in, Sherry Road was almost all white, with lots of people who had lived there for years and perhaps had homes passed down from their parents or, even, grandparents.

“I think if you look at it generationally, when you hear all this discussion about generational wealth and how the house is the most valuable asset most families have, … it makes sense that it would have been that deed restriction” that dictated the neighborhood’s makeup all those years later, Kulkarni said.

The neighborhood is finally beginning to change as older people have died and moved away and many homes have become rental properties because of their proximity to the University of Louisville, Kulkarni said.

As I said, this is a story about critical race theory.

The idea behind that theory is that what happened years ago with race continues to affect how we live years and even decades later.

Now, 99 years after developers put racial covenants in place on the house where I grew up and every house in the neighborhood, and 76 years after the Supreme Court said those rules are unconstitutional and unenforceable, the neighborhood is still largely white but is finally beginning to change.

Kids who grow up there now won’t have to draw a blank when they try to think of Black or Asian kids they knew growing up.

Joseph Gerth can be reached at 502-582-4702 or by email at jgerth@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion | Gerth: My neighborhood was all-white when I was a kid. Now I know why.