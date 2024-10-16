5 road trips within 5 hours of Louisville where you can see fall colors this year

Looking for a weekend getaway to see some pretty fall colors?

If you're looking for peak time, The Farmer's Almanac , which has been predicting long-range weather outlooks annually since 1818, has released its 2024 fall leaves peak color forecast. According to the Explore Fall: Interactive Foliage Map , the peak time to see fall colors in this region is between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

Here are five places you can drive, all within five hours of Louisville, to see fall colors in all their glory:

Where to see fall leaves at Red River Gorge in Kentucky

Natural Bridge State Resort Park, 2135 Natural Bridge Road, Slade, Kentucky; Red River Gorge Geological Area

Nestled in the lush Daniel Boone National Forest, the Red River Gorge Geological Area is renowned for rock formations popular with rock climbers and hikers. During the fall months, this region transforms into a breathtaking canvas of reds, oranges, and golds and offers plenty of overnight accommodations including camping or the opportunity to sleep in a tree house .

Surround yourself in the vibrant colors of the season whether you are looking for off-the-beaten-path hiking or mountain bike trails, ziplining adventures, or simply a drive through the serene landscapes along the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway .

Distance from Louisville: 128 miles (about a 2-hour drive)

Where to see fall leaves at the Cumberland Gap in Kentucky

91 Bartlett Park Road, Middlesboro, Kentucky; nps.gov

The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park consists of approximately 24,000 acres, 85 miles of trails, camping (backcountry and RV), and the unique experience of standing in three states at once.

During the fall months, you'll capture fantastic photos on Skyline Road and the Pinnacle Overlook (elevation 2,440 feet) with a panoramic view of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia and a view of the Cumberland Gap from above.

If you like to hike, The Wilderness Road Trail is accessible from several locations and goes through the historic gap. The Cumberland Gap's 85 miles of hiking trails meander through the national park with distances ranging from a 1/4-mile loop trail to the 21-mile-long Ridge Trail.

Distance from Louisville: 212 miles (about a 3.5-hour drive)

Where to see leaves change in the 'Covered Bridge Captial of the World'

Old Railroad Depot, 401 East Ohio, Rockville, Indiana; coveredbridges.com

There is no better time of the year than October to visit the Covered Bridge Capital of the World. Parke County, Indiana is awarded the title of “Covered Bridge Capital of the World” thanks to 31 historic covered bridges in the area. In celebration of this unique distinction, The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has been held since 1957 and is the largest annual festival in the state.

Besides touring the bridges, The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival features authentic arts and crafts, fantastic food, and beautiful fall foliage. This year, the festival is Oct. 11-20 and is held in 10 different locations throughout Parke County.

The 10-day festival is headquartered in Rockville, Indiana , where motorists or cyclists can pick up a free covered bridge map at the two information booths with staff on hand to help.

Or download the map here.

If you prefer a guided bus tour, tickets and information are also available at the information booths.

Distance from Louisville: 172 miles (about a 3-hour drive)

Where to see fall leaves in Brown County, Indiana

Brown County Visitors Center, 211 S. Van Buren St., Nashville, Indiana; browncounty.com

For years artists have been drawn to Brown County for its rolling hills and natural beauty and an artists' colony still thrives there especially in and near the county seat of Nashville, Indiana. With plenty of overnight accommodations, cool boutiques, artsy finds, and Southern cuisine, visitors can enjoy both the arts and the scenery, which is extra magnificent in the fall.

Whether you enjoy horseback riding, mountain biking, or hiking trails, Brown County State Park offers 16,000 acres of forests, lakes, and wooded campgrounds in the hills southeast of Nashville.

For prime viewing of fall colors, be sure to climb the lookout tower for a bird's-eye view of the park.

Distance from Louisville: 86 miles (about a 1.5-hour drive)

Where to see leaves at the New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia

The New River Gorge Bridge, U.S. Route 19, just north of Fayetteville, West Virginia; officialbridgeday.com

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is the furthest location from Louisville on our fall foliage and festival list. But if you use one of the mapping tools and time your trip for peak color, we think you'll find the almost five-hour drive worth your time. New River Gorge is America's newest national park and ranks among the best national parks in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to Best Life magazine.

With its steeply sloping canyons descending into the river, visitors are treated to wildly fantastic fall foliage and the New River Gorge Bridge, which is the park's most famous landmark and the longest steel bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

And if you head to West Virginia on Oct. 19, you'll get to experience Bridge Day . On the third Saturday of October, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce hosts Bridge Day , the one day of the year when the famous New River Gorge Bridge is open to pedestrians, and thousands of people attend to watch one of the largest extreme sporting events in the world where trained athletes are allowed to BASE jump or rappel off the side of the iconic bridge. Plus the day features vendors, music, and more.

The national park includes more than 50 miles of recreational trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and some of the best whitewater rafting in the country. A full-time visitor center for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is located in the northern parkland at Lansing, near the New River Gorge Bridge.

Distance from Louisville: 305 miles (about a 5-hour drive)

Reach features reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

