Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Custom Kentucky Derby hat shop opens in south Louisville. Here's what you can find inside

    By Olivia Evans, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18x6Po_0w8meGhW00

    Hatmaking started as a hobby for Patricia Standard.

    At first, she was making fascinators and hats for friends and neighbors for the Kentucky Derby . But soon the orders started to grow.

    "This Derby, I was getting so many people that I really couldn't keep up being in my home, it was a little bit uncomfortable," Standard told the Courier Journal. "I felt it was time for me to venture out, get my own business, I just thought I would do better with [a store] because I did pretty well this year."

    Standard, who attended college for fashion design and spent much of her life working as an artist, said she always found herself attracted to the hands-on elements of fashion and art but didn't realize she could make a career out of being a milliner.

    That hobby is now a full-blown business. By the end of the month, Standard will open Crown By Standard , a luxury hat shop focused on creating hats and fascinators for the Kentucky Derby.

    The shop, located at 7029 Raggard Road, near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, brings a new amenity to Louisville's South End.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qt4VB_0w8meGhW00

    Oftentimes people looking for handcrafted hats and fascinators have to drive to the East End and there aren't many nearby options for people in the West and South Ends, Standard said.

    Her shop changes that.

    "I want to serve the community. I want to be able to serve everyone and not leave anybody out," she said.

    Standard said her shop will sell pre-made hats and fascinators people can buy at a lower price point, with items starting around $90.

    Alongside the pre-made items, Standard will continue to make the custom-made hats and fascinators for which she has become known.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWvVD_0w8meGhW00

    Standard said offering some items at a lower price point but still at the same high quality is important to her because it makes the experience of hat buying more inclusive for different income levels.

    "I want [shoppers] to be able to find a hat or fascinator that they can wear and not have to worry about, 'Oh, I can't afford this,'" she said.

    Standard, who learned how to make hats from a mentor when she was younger, is excited to pay it forward. One aspect of her new store she is excited about is the opportunity to host classes for children. She's previously done workshops for kids to teach them how to make hats and fascinators, but she looks forward to having regular programming at her store and getting the opportunity to share her love of hats with the next generation of milliners.

    "I feel that especially minority kids, it's not a lot of milliners out here, so I want to try to mentor them and get their creative juice going," Standard said. "And whether they're maybe a milliner or not, sometimes you're working with kids, and you introduce them to one thing, it may open their mind up to a lot of other things."

    Standard is already planning other events, such as an inclusive fashion show where she hopes to feature people of different ethnicities and racial backgrounds as well as people with disabilities.

    "I don't want to leave anybody out, and I want to also give people a chance who have never been given a chance," Standard said. "I just have always seen myself as wanting to help those that have, maybe been left behind or haven't been looked at."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZdzd_0w8meGhW00

    Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_ .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Custom Kentucky Derby hat shop opens in south Louisville. Here's what you can find inside

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Is that vintage McD's Boo Bucket worth anything? Find out how much sellers are listing them for
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of mislabeled zero-sugar canned drinks, some in Kentucky
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Former IN sheriff Jamey Noel previously appeared on A&E's '60 Days In.' What we know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    What's the difference between a pie pumpkin and a jack-o'-lantern pumpkin?
    The Courier Journal58 minutes ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Where does Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops' salary rank nationally? Among SEC coaches?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    So you're upside down on your car loan. You're not alone.
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy