Custom Kentucky Derby hat shop opens in south Louisville. Here's what you can find inside

Hatmaking started as a hobby for Patricia Standard.

At first, she was making fascinators and hats for friends and neighbors for the Kentucky Derby . But soon the orders started to grow.

"This Derby, I was getting so many people that I really couldn't keep up being in my home, it was a little bit uncomfortable," Standard told the Courier Journal. "I felt it was time for me to venture out, get my own business, I just thought I would do better with [a store] because I did pretty well this year."

Standard, who attended college for fashion design and spent much of her life working as an artist, said she always found herself attracted to the hands-on elements of fashion and art but didn't realize she could make a career out of being a milliner.

That hobby is now a full-blown business. By the end of the month, Standard will open Crown By Standard , a luxury hat shop focused on creating hats and fascinators for the Kentucky Derby.

The shop, located at 7029 Raggard Road, near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, brings a new amenity to Louisville's South End.

Oftentimes people looking for handcrafted hats and fascinators have to drive to the East End and there aren't many nearby options for people in the West and South Ends, Standard said.

Her shop changes that.

"I want to serve the community. I want to be able to serve everyone and not leave anybody out," she said.

Standard said her shop will sell pre-made hats and fascinators people can buy at a lower price point, with items starting around $90.

Alongside the pre-made items, Standard will continue to make the custom-made hats and fascinators for which she has become known.

Standard said offering some items at a lower price point but still at the same high quality is important to her because it makes the experience of hat buying more inclusive for different income levels.

"I want [shoppers] to be able to find a hat or fascinator that they can wear and not have to worry about, 'Oh, I can't afford this,'" she said.

Standard, who learned how to make hats from a mentor when she was younger, is excited to pay it forward. One aspect of her new store she is excited about is the opportunity to host classes for children. She's previously done workshops for kids to teach them how to make hats and fascinators, but she looks forward to having regular programming at her store and getting the opportunity to share her love of hats with the next generation of milliners.

"I feel that especially minority kids, it's not a lot of milliners out here, so I want to try to mentor them and get their creative juice going," Standard said. "And whether they're maybe a milliner or not, sometimes you're working with kids, and you introduce them to one thing, it may open their mind up to a lot of other things."

Standard is already planning other events, such as an inclusive fashion show where she hopes to feature people of different ethnicities and racial backgrounds as well as people with disabilities.

"I don't want to leave anybody out, and I want to also give people a chance who have never been given a chance," Standard said. "I just have always seen myself as wanting to help those that have, maybe been left behind or haven't been looked at."

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_ .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Custom Kentucky Derby hat shop opens in south Louisville. Here's what you can find inside