Where does Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rank in 2024 NFL MVP race after Week 6?

Former Louisville football star and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is off to another great year.

The Ravens (4-2) are in first place in the AFC North , while Jackson ranks in the top-10 for passing yards and touchdowns after Week 6.

On Sunday, Jackson led the Ravens to a 30-23 win against the Washington Commanders .

Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries.

Here are the latest MVP odds and where Lamar Jackson ranks:

Lamar Jackson enters Week 7 tied for second in NFL MVP odds, according to BetMGM .

At 27 years old, Lamar Jackson became the second-youngest player to win multiple MVPs. He led the Ravens to the best record in the NFL, 13-4, beating 10 teams with records at .500 or better. Jackson passed for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

1,529 passing yards - 7th

10 passing touchdowns - T-5th

69.3 QBR - 6th

108.4 Passer RTG - 3rd

403 rushing yards - T-8th

Two rushing touchdowns - T-26th

1. Baker Mayfield - 15

T-2. Joe Burrow -12

T-2. Jordan Love - 12

4. Sam Darnold - 11

T-5. Lamar Jackson - 10

T-5. C.J. Stroud - 10

T-5. Josh Allen - 10

T-8. Kirk Cousins - 9

T-8. Brock Purdy - 9

T-8. Caleb Williams - 9

T-8. Aaron Rodgers - 9

