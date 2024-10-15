'I want to eliminate the barriers': Meet the Louisville teacher named as finalist for national award

Jefferson County Public Schools teacher Enjoli Craycroft is one of five finalists nominated for the 2024 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year competition and the winners, yet to be announced, could receive up to $20,000.

Hosted by the National Center for Families Learning, the long-standing Toyota competition gives winners a grant of $20,000 to further engagement efforts with a runner-up receiving $5,000. Since its founding, around $700,000 has been received by first and second-place contestants, as well as their respective organizations, according to the organization's website .

Craycroft, who joined JCPS 12 years ago and became Binet School Student Community Liaison in 2021, said she was nominated for the competition and was unaware until a couple of months ago when asked to interview as a finalist.

The Toyota Family competition recognizes educators "who use a strong multi-generational approach to learning and focus on building effective family-school partnerships that support student achievement and school improvement," and through Craycroft's family engagement program, she strives for similar things.

"I want to eliminate the barriers for our families," said the Louisville native and graduate of J. Graham Brown School High School. "I built this family engagement from the ground up and built those relationships with parents and they've learned to trust us again, and be willing to be involved, and here, and present, and engaged and learn. That's what it takes, for all of us to work together so students can be successful."

Craycroft said if she receives the grant funding, it will be put toward continuously building the school's resource library for families and parents.

"That's what we realized here at Binet, as I built my family engagement team, is that the parents could not serve us, we needed to serve the parents and support them and provide resources for them," she said.

Binet Middle, a school near the Bon Air neighborhood, currently "serves students with low-incidence disabilities, including multiple and severe disabilities and autism, which affect their communication and behavior," the website reads , and Craycroft enjoys seeing families relate with one another when debriefing after the exercise.

"The parents sharing with each other, and they come together and they realize 'We have the same hopes and dreams. We relate to each other.' It's amazing," she said.

Craycroft is also currently pursuing a degree in education, saying she found her "calling" after joining JCPS. She'd previously bounced around in medical and health fields and is close to graduating.

"It's one of my dreams, and it doesn't matter what age you are, you can go back to school and you can be successful, you can get a degree," she said.

The winner and runner-up will be announced Nov. 20 at the 2024 Families Learning Conference at the Louisville Marriott Downtown , located at 280 W. Jefferson St. in Louisville.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'I want to eliminate the barriers': Meet the Louisville teacher named as finalist for national award