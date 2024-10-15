Open in App
    This Highlands restaurant is serving up authentic Mediterranean food that is halal/kosher

    By Lennie Omalza,

    2 days ago

    There are 31 zip codes in Louisville, and I’m fortunate enough to live in one of four that boasts more than 100 restaurants . Though I make it a point to take advantage of the variety of options around me, I do have my go-tos for days when a delicious meal from a reliable restaurant is the only thing that will do. One of those go-tos is Kebab House .

    I caught up with owner Hakeem Qadah to find out what brought him to the restaurant industry, how business has been going over the last 14 months, and what’s next for the eatery. Here’s what I learned.

    Owner Hakeem Qadah switched careers to run Kebab House

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuXqC_0w7GkySf00

    Qadah explained that Kebab House was originally opened by two business partners in March 2023.

    “In five months, they could no longer be partners anymore,” he said. “I knew one of the guys, and they called me out of the blue.”

    Quadah worked in the medical field and had no industry experience, but was willing to give restaurant ownership a try, and felt hopeful that he could use the business to help shape people’s perceptions of his homeland.

    “It’s Middle Eastern, and I’m from Palestine,” he explained. “We have a bad misrepresentation in the media, so figured this (could) be good.”

    One of the previous owners helped Qudah keep things running, and after two months, the business was all his.

    Check out these menu additions — and don't miss the lentil soup

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHymN_0w7GkySf00

    Since taking over, Quadah has added some new items to the menu, including a shrimp kebab as well as kibbeh, the national dish of Lebanon. It is made with ultra-lean ground lamb or beef, bulgur, onion puree, and spices.

    There are also a handful of sweet additions, including warbat, a flakey phyllo pastry that is soaked in floral simple syrup and filled with custard cream; and semolina cake, a moist and tangy dessert made with yogurt and semolina flour.

    One dish all guests should try is lentil soup. Whenever I pop into Kebab House to wait for my takeout order, I’m offered a small cup of the hot, savory soup that’s full of flavor.

    “We are very famous for it,” Quadah exclaimed, adding that it’s a complimentary offering to customers but it’s available for purchase, too — and he sells a lot of it.

    “It’s very popular. It’s … known as poor man’s soup. It’s rich in protein, (so for) people who cannot afford meat, that’s their protein source.”

    It's all about the spices at Kebab House in Louisville

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Au9U_0w7GkySf00

    Quadah said lentil soup is easy to make, as it’s primarily just vegetables and spices — and the spices are key to every dish at Kebab House.

    “The Middle Eastern diet is rich in olive oil (and) spices — more on the vegan side,” he explained. “We have more chickpeas and more vegetables. You still have meat, but (something like) hummus is (a typical) breakfast.”

    He added that Middle Eastern dishes aren’t complicated as long as you have the right spices.

    “We ship our spices from Jordan,” he said. “We get them every three months.”

    In addition to using specific spices, Quadah serves only halal meats.

    “(The animals) are slaughtered according to Islamic faith and law, where it’s one cut to the … carotid artery and the blood is drained completely,” he explained. “It’s halal-slash-kosher. The Jewish faith and the Islamic faith share the same thing.”

    Try a gyro or the popular chicken shawarma

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTFpi_0w7GkySf00

    My personal Kebab House go-to is the chicken shawarma, which is an oft-ordered menu item. The chicken is marinated with a variety of spices, and then thinly sliced pieces are placed on a rotating skewer and slowly roasted.

    Other popular picks include the gyro, a beef and lamb combination served with rice, hummus, and Greek salad; the kibbeh; and the falafel. But for customers interested in trying something a little different, Quadah recommends the lamb shank. He explained that lamb isn’t a common item in a typical Mediterranean diet, so it offers guests a different experience.

    “The spice is different; it hits you differently,” he said. “And it’s cooked very well, so it falls off the bone. (It also) comes with its own soup and sides.”

    More new items are in the works for Kebab House

    Quadah is already planning on adding more to the menu. Additional appetizers will be available, as will a few new seafood dishes. He is also going to make some changes to the hummus and start serving boiled chickpeas. To accommodate these changes, Quadah will have to renovate and expand the kitchen; he anticipates completion before the end of the year. The new menu items — like everything else already offered — will be made fresh daily.

    “We get here at 10 a.m. and everything is made fresh for the day,” he said, “including lentil soup, the hummus, the garlic sauce, the baba ganoush. Everything that you get on the table to eat is made fresh that day, (with) nothing left over. … Everything about us is authentic.”

    Quadah added that Kebab House is more than just a restaurant; it’s a place for connection. Rather than simply serve food, he strives to give guests some background, teaching them about the dishes and the culture behind it all.

    “It’s not just a kebab place with some immigrants working in it,” he said. “We’re part of the community.”

    Know a restaurant that would make a great feature? Email writer Lennie Omalza at aloha@lennieomalza.com or Lifestyle Editor Kathryn Gregory at kgregory@gannett.com.

    This story was updated to add a video.

    Kebab House

    WHAT : This is a locally owned restaurant that serves Mediterranean fare made fresh daily.

    WHERE : 969 Baxter Ave.

    SERVICES : Indoor dining and carryout; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Monday

    CONTACT : 502-883-0074, kebabhouseky.com

    Karen Ann
    2d ago
    It was not that good to be honest . I tried x2 , hoping it would be. But again that is my opinion!!! We all have different taste buds. And I probably had “americanized “ food like this so I’m not used to it. My friend is Lebanese and I’m used to her hummus and kebabs. I do hope they get more business.
