Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Vote for Louisville-area high school girls athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The nominees for this week's Courier Journal girls athlete of the week delivered on fields and courts.

    Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's girls athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

    Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter .

    Here are the nominees:

    Scarlett Frisbie, Manual soccer

    Senior Scarlett Frisbie scored three goals in the Crimsons' win over Central in the 25th District championship.

    Savannah McKendree, Bullitt Central soccer

    Freshman Savannah McKendree scored three goals and recorded one assist in the Cougars' win over Moore.

    Emilee Fuller, Assumption volleyball

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eqXu_0w5wd56g00

    Senior Emilee Fuller recorded 59 assists and 11 digs in the Rockets' victory against Mercy Academy.

    Reagan Baxter, North Oldham volleyball

    Junior Reagan Baxter recorded 17 kills and 12 blocks in the Mustangs' win over Collins.

    Dawson Packwood, Manual field hockey

    Senior Dawson Packwood had three goals and two assists in the Crimsons' win over Holy Cross.

    Vote for the high school girls athlete of the week

    Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school girls athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former IN sheriff Jamey Noel previously appeared on A&E's '60 Days In.' What we know
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    What channel is NFL Monday Night Football game on tonight? Bills vs Jets, Week 7 schedule
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Where does Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops' salary rank nationally? Among SEC coaches?
    The Courier Journal9 hours ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern8 hours ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    5 road trips within 5 hours of Louisville where you can see fall colors this year
    The Courier Journal13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy