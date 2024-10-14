The nominees for this week's Courier Journal girls athlete of the week delivered on fields and courts.

Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's girls athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Senior Scarlett Frisbie scored three goals in the Crimsons' win over Central in the 25th District championship.

Freshman Savannah McKendree scored three goals and recorded one assist in the Cougars' win over Moore.

Senior Emilee Fuller recorded 59 assists and 11 digs in the Rockets' victory against Mercy Academy.

Junior Reagan Baxter recorded 17 kills and 12 blocks in the Mustangs' win over Collins.

Senior Dawson Packwood had three goals and two assists in the Crimsons' win over Holy Cross.

Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school girls athlete of the week before polls close Thursday