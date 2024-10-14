Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The nominees for this week's Courier Journal boys athlete of the week delivered on fields and courses.

    Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's boys athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

    Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter .

    Here are the nominees:

    Chris Wilson, Trinity football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2io2hP_0w5wd3LE00

    Senior Chris Wilson rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Trinity's 20-0 win over Ballard.

    Gerian Traynor, Manual football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1NS9_0w5wd3LE00

    Junior Gerian Traynor rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in Manual's 29-22 win over St. Xavier.

    Miller Brown, Oldham County football

    Senior Miller Brown recorded a 48-yard rushing touchdown and a 65-yard kick return touchdown to lead the Colonels to a 47-0 win over Eastern.

    Luc Kelty, St. Xavier golf

    Luc Kelty shot a 1-over-par 145 and tied for fourth at the KHSAA boys golf state tournament.

    Nolan Stevens, Manual soccer

    Senior Nolan Stevens scored four goals in Manual's victory over Portland Christian.

    Vote for the high school boys athlete of the week

    Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    'A tremendous impact.' Barnstable Brown Gala donates $1M to UK Diabetes Center
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Former IN sheriff Jamey Noel previously appeared on A&E's '60 Days In.' What we know
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    What channel is NFL Monday Night Football game on tonight? Bills vs Jets, Week 7 schedule
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern8 hours ago
    Georgia Supreme Court reinstates six-week abortion ban while state appeals
    The Current GA8 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy