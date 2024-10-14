The nominees for this week's Courier Journal boys athlete of the week delivered on fields and courses.

Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's boys athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter .

Here are the nominees:

Senior Chris Wilson rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Trinity's 20-0 win over Ballard.

Junior Gerian Traynor rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in Manual's 29-22 win over St. Xavier.

Senior Miller Brown recorded a 48-yard rushing touchdown and a 65-yard kick return touchdown to lead the Colonels to a 47-0 win over Eastern.

Luc Kelty shot a 1-over-par 145 and tied for fourth at the KHSAA boys golf state tournament.

Senior Nolan Stevens scored four goals in Manual's victory over Portland Christian.

Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday