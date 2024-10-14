Louisville vs Miami football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more

Louis ville football needed to win.

The Cardinals halted consecutive losses by beating Virginia , 24-20, in a comeback victory. It's the kind of performance that can help with a backloaded schedule .

U of L (4-2, 2-1 ACC) is set to face two top 25 teams over the next month. That starts with hosting No. 6 Miami at noon Saturday. The Hurricanes are 6-0 for the first time since 2017. They earned bowl eligibility with a 39-38 win over California in Week 6 and are coming off an open week.

Miami has the 11-4-1 series lead over Louisville, but the Cardinals have won four of the last six meetings.

Here are three storylines to watch ahead of Louisville's ACC game against Miami:

Louisville made history last year with the program's first win at Miami . The win earned the Cardinals their first trip to the ACC championship game. U of L outscored the Hurricanes, 15-3, in the fourth quarter to come away with the 38-31 victory. Last year, the Cardinals were masterful at winning close games.

This year has been a different story. In both of their losses, the Cardinals got off to slow starts they couldn't overcome. After losing one possession games in back-to-back weeks, U of L recorded its first close win of the season with its four-point victory at Virginia.

If U of L is going to deal Miami its first loss of the season, the Cardinals will have to be sharper and again show an ability to win close games.

Quarterback Tyler Shough and running back Don Chaney share a coach in common that predates their time at Louisville. Both played for Mario Cristobal but at different times and schools. Cristobal coached Shough at Oregon, his first college. Chaney spent the previous two seasons with Cristobal at Miami.

The Hurricanes also have players who are familiar with Louisville. Linebacker Jaylin Alderman spent the first three years of his college career with the Cardinals and was a starter for the squad last year. Defensive lineman Tyler Baron spent a few months with the program earlier this year. A transfer from Tennessee, Baron was one of U of L's biggest transfer portal pickups. But after being limited with an undisclosed injury during spring practices, he re-entered the portal and went to Miami.

Cornerback Quincy Riley saw the field for the first time in nearly a month in Louisville's win at Virginia.

The redshirt senior, who suffered an undisclosed injury against Georgia Tech and had been out since the Sept. 21 game, totaled two pass breakups in the Cardinals' victory over the Cavaliers.

"He's a playmaker," U of L safety Tamarion McDonald said. "He makes plays every time he gets in the game. He's a great piece for us."

Louisville will need all of its playmakers against a Miami offense that's averaging 47.7 points and 583.8 yards of total offense per game.

Chris Bell, junior wide receiver: U of L isn't without its receiving playmakers with Ja'Corey Brooks and Caullin Lacy each having shown flashes of greatness. With Miami sure to key in on the two, Bell can step up and play an even bigger role in the Cardinals' passing game. He was the team's third-leading receiver behind Brooks and Lacy on Saturday with 58 yards on two receptions.

Ashton Gillotte, senior defensive lineman: While his stats haven't been as flashy this season as they were last year, Gillotte is still a key cog in the Cardinals' defensive success. He had one of Louisville's three sacks against Virginia and finished the game with three tackles. His veteran leadership will make a difference in helping Louisville against Miami.

Stanquan Clark, sophomore linebacker: A constant for the Cardinals, Clark is the team's leading tackler (37 total, four TFL). He totaled six tackles in the win over Virginia but remained down on the field for a bit late in the contest. If Clark is good to go, he'll be a much-needed piece against a high-scoring Miami offense.

Cam Ward, senior quarterback: The Heisman hopeful has helped the Hurricanes average 47.7 points per game while averaging 369.8 passing yards per game. He's totaled 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, completing 69.2% of his passes (148-214).

Tyler Baron, redshirt senior defensive lineman: Baron leads the team with 7⅟₂ tackles for loss and 4⅟₂ sacks while totaling 18 tackles.

Xavier Restrepo, senior wide receiver: Restrepo has been a consistent playmaker for the Hurricanes throughout his college career. As this year's leading receiver, he's totaled 585 yards and five TDs on 32 receptions.

Louisville is a 5-point underdog at home, according to DraftKings .

WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed

Who: Louisville ( 4-2, 2-1 ACC ) vs. No. 6 Miami (6-0, 2-0)

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: L&N Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: The game will be broadcast on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM) with Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) on the call.

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch .

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Miami football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more