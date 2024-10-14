Kentucky basketball winning NCAA Tournament focus for Mark Pope and staff in recruiting

LEXINGTON — Cody Fueger says it directly, without a hint of hesitation: As he and the other members of the Kentucky basketball coaching staff were piecing together the team's 2024-25 roster , it struck out on players in the transfer portal because they didn't see eye to eye.

Players had different aims. Perhaps guaranteed playing time. Or how the Wildcats could focus their energy on getting him to the NBA. Or even name, image and likeness agreements .

Fueger's focus, and that of the rest of Mark Pope 's staff, was turned toward one goal: capturing the program's ninth national championship.

"It's not easy, right? Because you've got to sift through (a recruit's wants)," Fueger, in his first year as a UK assistant coach , told The Courier Journal in a sit-down interview last month. "You've got to talk to the (player's former) coaches. It's not easy to do. But I feel like we do a good job of our research and trying to do it. Now, do we hit 100%?

"No, but our goal is this: (national title) No. 9. If you feel any different, it's not a great situation for you."

While each player's recruitment varies slightly, that objective to earn their first national championship since 2012 remains a constant.

Andrew Carr had been around the block not once but twice. He was recruited out of high school before choosing Delaware . After two seasons with the Blue Hens, he hit the transfer portal and wound up at Wake Forest . Two more seasons with the Demon Deacons and he leapt into the transfer portal last offseason.

Needless to say, having heard more recruiting pitches over the years than most, Carr "knew exactly what I was looking for" as he searched for his final college.

"I had a short list of schools that I was looking for, and I know exactly how overwhelming the process could have gotten," Carr said.

Right off the bat, he said, Pope and his staff "made an amazing impression" after reaching out.

"First and foremost, they're special people," Carr said. "And so you get that feeling right away from them when they start recruiting you. ... They just are fully transparent. You know exactly who they are, and they're super genuine. Authentic."

Carr ended up picking UK.

So did Ansley Almonor .

A star at Farleigh Dickinson , Almonor was amazed how quickly Kentucky pounced on him. He said within a day of entering the transfer portal — 16 hours, to be exact — he'd already heard from every member of Pope's staff. Including the head coach himself.

"Got on a phone (call) with all of them, built relationships with all of them, and it was just great," Almonor said. "It felt like a family environment. They felt like they really wanted me. They made me feel like they really appreciate me and what I bring to the table. So it definitely felt like the move for me."

Playing for Pope felt like the right move for Collin Chandler . Twice. Graduating from high school in 2022, Chandler first signed with Pope when the coach was at BYU . After serving a two-year Mormon mission, Chandler returned to the U.S. and rejoined Pope & Co. in April.

It was just in Kentucky instead of Utah.

"The feeling that I got was, 'I will be a better basketball player by going and learning from coach Pope and his staff that he brings together,'" Chandler said. "That's always been my feeling, and that's been my experience since being here: I've become a better basketball player, a smarter basketball player."

Just like Carr, this past offseason marked the second time Kerr Kriisa put his name into the transfer portal. Known as a player with personality to burn, Kriisa admitted the humor of Kentucky's staff stood out compared to other schools with more formal approaches.

"And I think they are recruiting you to become a better man off the floor also," Kriisa said. "So it's like, if I was a high school recruit and coach Pope was recruiting me to come play for University of Kentucky? Man, I don't know why I shouldn't go.

"Somebody else must do something very good."

When Pope assumed the reins of his alma mater in April, he already was playing catch-up in the recruiting realm for a pair of the best prospects the Bluegrass State has produced in recent memory: five-star guard Jasper Johnson and five-star center Malachi Moreno .

Other schools already had made inroads with each 2025 recruit.

But Pope and his staff put on a full-court press to ensure neither left the state's borders for college .

"It sort of started once he got the job. He called me the first day he got it," Moreno said. "I had to earn the scholarship twice. I got it from coach Cal (former UK coach John Calipari ) back in October. And then I had to re-earn it from coach Pope. So that was sort of a message he gave me. He wasn't just gonna give it to me; I had to earn it."

After committing to the Wildcats on Aug. 16 during a ceremony at his high school, Great Crossing in nearby Georgetown, Moreno recalled he knew the moment his recruitment ended. During an unofficial visit to campus alongside his older brother, Michael Moreno , Pope walked the pair to midcourt at Rupp Arena . There, UK's head man unfolded three chairs for them to converse.

"He just sits down and talks to you," Moreno said. "Some of the time, it's not even about basketball. It's just about life. ... He's told me stories about his time at Kentucky. And he's not just the coach, but he's also a father figure to all his players."

Pope's laid-back, unassuming nature won over the younger Moreno. As did Pope's commitment to his faith.

"He made the main thing the main things: He put God first and just let me know he can coach me," Moreno said, "but he also can make me a better human being."

That the 6-foot-10 Pope will be hands-on with his development didn't hurt, either.

"He does it personally," said the 6-11 Moreno, referring to Pope's willingness to work with his team's tallest players at practice. "And he was a big man at Kentucky, so he knows what it takes."

While popular thinking never had any clear leader for Moreno prior to his Kentucky commitment, it was a different story with Johnson. Throughout his recruitment, even up to the final days, it was thought the longtime relationships he had cultivated with Nate Oats (and his staff at Alabama ) and Hubert Davis (and his group at North Carolina ) likely would wind up landing Johnson.

But UK made rapid progress.

As his commitment ceremony at Woodford County High in Versailles inched closer, recruiting insiders installed UK as the favorite. Even so, nothing was official until he finalized his commitment to Kentucky — the alma mater of his father, Dennis Johnson , who had been a star defensive lineman for the Wildcats' football program.

The staff's all-out effort to woo his son impressed Dennis.

"We met a few times, just trying to get to know them, but they did a great job. (Assistant) coach (Jason) Hart and (associate head) coach (Alvin) Brooks (III) and coach Pope, every night (we) talked to them," Dennis said. "I know coach Pope and I were FaceTiming probably for a week and a half straight, just trying to build a relationship. It didn't come overnight.

"Alabama and North Carolina had been recruiting (Jasper) a lot longer. But I think (after Pope) came in, his staff has done a great job. He really sold us on the offense they play that'll fit Jasper's style."

He went on.

"I think everybody’s gotta go in and find their niche. But they shoot a lot of 3s , they move the ball, play through the bigs some, so (Jasper doesn’t) have to be on the ball all the time. He can get off of it and be able to make plays for others," Dennis said. "So (Pope runs) a pro-style offense. I think that's every kid’s goal is to try to get to the next level.

"We think coach Pope and his staff can help Jasper get there."

Jasper admitted the coaching transition from Calipari to Pope was difficult at times.

"Coach Cal still reached out to me heavily, talked to me, him and (associate head) coach Chin (Coleman) ," Jasper said, referring to Calipari's new staff at Arkansas . "So with the coaching switch, everybody was saying that Kentucky was a question mark. But I feel like coach Pope will do what he needs to do."

Jasper couldn't be more at peace with his decision.

"I like coach Pope," he said. "That’s my guy."

Whether you're recruiting for Utah Valley — Pope's first head coaching job, where Fueger also worked as an assistant — or Kentucky, one thing that doesn't change is it's a relationship-forming endeavor. One that, ideally, leads to a deeper bond. And, eventually, a commitment.

UK, of course, is a different beast than Utah Valley. Or even BYU , Fueger and Pope's previous stop.

"It's insane, to tell you the truth. BYU, unbelievable place. Everybody knows that program," Fueger said, "and Kentucky has just been a different level. Like, it's just been different, where a lot of agents are calling me, kids are calling back every single time or texting back every single time.

"The logo just says something a little bit different. ... It's just really jumped out where they care about everything we're doing, and people are — woo, it's wild, man. People are hitting me up every two seconds. It's a little bit busier."

Pope spoke to that phenomenon earlier this year.

When you walk into any building — especially a gym or a high school — with Kentucky gear on, he said, "it just feels different."

That's not all.

"And it looks different — I'm a way handsomer guy with 'UK' on my chest," Pope said with a laugh.

But it's deeper than that. He's spoken at length, many times over, on the effect Kentucky had on him during his playing days . How it changed everything about him. Inside and out. To the furthest depths of his soul.

While he's yet to coach a game as the Wildcats' newest leader, simply uttering that title never gets old.

"Every time I get to introduce myself to a recruit and say, 'I'm coach Pope, the head coach at the University of Kentucky,' that doesn't roll off my tongue," he said. "It catches me every single time, because I know what this job is and I know how blessed we are to have a chance to be here (and be) affiliated with this incredible university."

