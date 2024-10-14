How a plan to build a co-op grocery in Smoketown fell apart, and what's next for the site

In the summer of 2022, the future of a Smoketown lot looked bright.

The 1-acre lot, long vacant, weeds sprouting in the cracked blacktop, was on the cusp of something new.

To be developed by the nonprofit Louisville Association for Community Economics and operated by the Louisville Community Grocery, the endeavor had secured donated land and city funding to bring a dedicated grocery store to the predominantly Black neighborhood that lacked one.

What started with much promise ended less than two years later with a termination of the city deal, a partnership irretrievably split, and a lot still dotted with weeds. The project’s failure means residents of a neighborhood lacking affordable, fresh grocery options will continue to wait.

Yet, the plan’s collapse is giving rise to another steward of the land, one with a stated intention to use the land for purposes to be determined by Smoketown residents.

Interviews with current and former board members, public officials, and nonprofit leaders, along with public records, are shedding light on how the Smoketown plan broke down — and what’s next.

District 4 Councilman Jecorey Arthur, whose district includes Smoketown, said differences over the project paled in comparison to the community's needs.

"None of it was more important than opening up a grocery store for the residents of Smoketown," he said.

Groups worked for years to build co-op grocery

Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) and Louisville Community Grocery (LCG), the groups working to open a co-op grocery store, were linked from the start. The nonprofit LACE was founded in 2016 with a focus on supporting co-operative models, said Cassia Herron, LACE and LCG co-founder and longtime LACE president who stepped down in late 2021.

LCG was incorporated in 2019 to be the operator of the future cooperative grocery store.

Such cooperative models are owned by members or employees who get a say in how the business is operated and how profits are spent.

The groups worked toward opening a co-op grocery long before the Finzer site was a consideration and started as partners in the venture when the land was gifted in 2022.

Co-op vision secures Smoketown property

The land gifted to LACE was part of a whole city block donated to the Community Foundation of Louisville in 2015 by sporting goods manufacturer Hillerich & Bradsby Co. The vacant 2-acre site was home to Louisville Slugger’s manufacturing headquarters and plant from 1901 to 1974.

Ramona Dallum, senior vice president of community leadership at the Community Foundation, said community engagement showed a desire for Smoketown residents to help determine the land’s future use and that the land be used to promote generational wealth.

With that in mind, two local organizations were chosen as part of a land gift in mid-2022.

The block just south of Broadway — bound by Finzer, Jacob, Jackson and Preston streets — was essentially split in half.

The eastern portion of the block was gifted to LACE and the western side was given to REBOUND , a Louisville-based nonprofit housing developer, which would eventually transfer the land to a forthcoming community land trust (the now-established Smoketown Community Land Trust ).

Per the agreement, if LACE didn’t break ground before May 2024, barring a deadline extension by the Community Foundation, the acre plot would be given to REBOUND.

City funding commitment comes through

Weeks after a press conference at the Finzer lot announcing the land gift, Louisville Metro Government announced in July 2022 that it selected LACE to receive $3.5 million to develop a grocery.

It was second time LACE had been selected to receive city funding.

The city originally issued a “request for proposal” in 2020 with $3.5 million earmarked to support the development of a grocery store in an area with limited access to healthy and affordable food.

LACE won that bid in 2021, though the city terminated negotiations in 2022 with no taxpayer money awarded. City officials cited missed deadlines to acquire land for the co-op grocery, while LACE and LCG alleged the city “systematically undermined progress.”

The city re-issued the call for bids in March 2022, LACE reapplied and was successful. The Louisville Metro Council would approve the $3.5 million in bond funding later that year, and in March 2023, LACE, LCG and the city would ink a development agreement.

According to building plans submitted to Louisville Metro Government in late 2022, a nearly 20,000-square-foot building was to be divided between about 3,000 square feet for “retail” and about 16,800 square feet for the co-op grocery. There also was space for an outdoor market.

Severed ties, deadline troubles sink Finzer Street plans

Tiffany Michelle Brown, LACE’s executive director since early 2022, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment, and several board members didn’t respond to requests for comment or provide answers to questions.

Records obtained through open records requests do provide some information as to what happened regarding the Smoketown site.

LACE ended the relationship with LCG on May 5, 2023.

"Given the increasing hostility demonstrated toward LACE’s staff and the consistent dysfunction of LCG’s Board of Directors, LACE has no confidence in LCG’s ability or willingness to work collaboratively to resolve internal conflicts and make progress toward the original goal of our shared project,” the letter reads, in part.

In the letter, LACE said it would form a new grocery cooperative for the Finzer property and would invite LCG’s owners to become owners in that project.

That letter led to a meeting between the parties and the Community Foundation, which led to months of mediation, said Shaun Spencer, who served as LCG board secretary for much of 2023 before leaving in early 2024.

As for the split between LACE and LCG, Spencer pointed to a lack of “interpersonal communication” between the groups and differences in direction about the proposed store’s design.

“LACE had this grand idea about this grand grocery store and LCG, some of our board members ... were like, ‘That's overboard. That's too much. Why are you doing that?’” Spencer said. “Everyone had a different idea of what it was gonna look like.”

Dallum said it was evident early on that there were issues over leadership transitions, differences in how to finance the project, and eventual difficulties meeting funding and other deadlines.

Herron, for her part, said LCG board members felt LACE had drifted from its mission of supporting them and became too focused on the building of the physical store.

As for the strings attached to the city funding, in an August 2023 letter, Brown told city officials while design, construction, environmental testing and fundraising progress had been made, a funding gap existed and it was unlikely it would meet an upcoming funding deadline.

In September 2023, city attorneys wrote to LACE saying it was in breach of its development agreement, having failed to meet that deadline.

By February 2024, LACE was offering to downsize its plans to work within the $3.5 million in city funding and asked for more time to get new quotes and re-do its budget, according to a letter sent by the organization to city economic development officials. LACE also noted it had spent nearly $372,000 on the project since learning it won the city bid.

Louisville Metro Government terminated the development agreement the following month, saying the effort was "no longer a viable project."

No taxpayer money exchanged hands between the city and either LACE or LCG, and the $3.5 million was reallocated to different capital projects in the 2024-25 budget, said Conroy Delouche, a spokesman for the city’s Cabinet for Economic Development.

It was not clear what efforts or projects LACE would be focused on moving forward, as such information is not readily apparent on the organization’s website, and The Courier Journal was unable to reach multiple members.

Herron, who is now working with LCG, said the group is in a rebuilding phase, conducting a market study for future co-op locations and working to reconvene its hundreds of member owners at a meeting set for mid-October.

What's next for the Smoketown property?

The future of development on the Finzer Street lot — and what exactly might be built on it — is in the hands of neighbors, the land’s new owners say.

The Community Foundation transferred LACE’s lot to REBOUND, for use by the Smoketown Community Land Trust, on Sept. 23, property records show.

The land trust is overseen by a 12-member board made up mostly of Smoketown residents or those with lineage ties to the area, said Theresa Boyd, housing specialist for the land trust.

There are “no preconceptions” about what the organization, which launched in December 2023, will build on the land, she said.

“While at the core of the community land trust is affordable housing, there's always room to meet other needs that the community may identify,” she said, noting the group is open to meeting with LACE or LCG.

Boyd said she anticipates the organization to host a public meeting before the end of the year to continue gathering feedback.

While Boyd did not provide a timeline for the Finzer lot development, she did say the site was a priority and would be a phased development.

“We have to be intentional about what we want to do,” she said. “We do not want to give false hope to our community. To our community, remain vigilant, remain questioning, and show up and show out and be a part of the community land trust."

