Jamey Noel set to appear for sentencing hearing Monday. What to expect in the courtroom

After pleading guilty to 27 felonies in August, former Clark County sheriff Jamey Noel is expected to learn how long he could spend behind bars Monday.

Noel faces charges of corrupt business influence, theft, tax evasion and official misconduct. Four charges of ghost employment were dismissed at an August hearing.

Noel, who also once led New Chapel EMS in Clark County, has been accused of using a business card for personal purchases and having sheriff's office employees work at a barn where he stored a collection of classic cars, among other charges.

The former sheriff could face up to 15 years in prison, Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel said during a news conference following the August hearing.

Noel posted a $75,000 bond in November, but has been held in the Scott County Jail since April. Medlock gave Noel a 60-day sentence after finding him to be in contempt of court for violating a term of the bond. Before the sentence could expire, Medlock raised the bond to $1.5 million.

Special Judge Larry Medlock declined to accept Noel's guilty plea at the August hearing, saying he wanted more people to come forward to discuss how they were involved in the allegations against Noel.

"I want the taxpayers (of Clark County) to know that I want to listen to them," Medlock said in court.

A court order for the Monday hearing stated up to 25 people could testify. Those taking the stand will be granted at least five minutes of testimony, with potentially more time allowed if there are less than 25 people signed up to speak. Priority will be given to "those who have lost their job" and "those who are affected by delay in EMS," followed by "other chosen victims."

What other charges does Jamey Noel face?

Noel also faces several other pending legal matters. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a suit against him, his wife Misty, and three children in an attempt to recover the public funds allegedly used for personal purchases. The next hearing in the case is set for Nov. 13 and is expected to cover an allegation from Rokita's office that Jamey and Misty violated terms of the injunction which froze their assets.

As part of the injunction, Jamey and Misty were not allowed to buy, sell or transfer any property, and were given an allowance to pay their personal bills. Lawyers for the attorney general alleged they learned from Jamey and Misty's lawyers that the couple was "4-5 months" behind on mortgage payments for their home in Naples, Florida. The couple's lawyers allegedly asked for permission to sell the house, or put it up for auction to avoid foreclosure.

The attorney general's office requested Jamey and Misty be ordered to make any outstanding payments on homes in Florida and Indiana, and continue regular payments on those homes.

New Chapel EMS, also known as the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, seeks compensation from Jamey, Misty and their daughter Kasey for loss of funds. American Express had previously flagged more than $4 million in credit card expenses that were charged to the fire department's account. In connection with the credit card purchases, both Misty and Kasey face five charges of theft and tax evasion.

Jamey also faces a lawsuit against the children of his deceased brother, Leon, who allege Jamey shorted them of their inheritance when he managed their father's estate .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jamey Noel set to appear for sentencing hearing Monday. What to expect in the courtroom