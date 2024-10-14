Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Jamey Noel set to appear for sentencing hearing Monday. What to expect in the courtroom

    By Leo Bertucci, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQ3jt_0w5vgZ9N00

    After pleading guilty to 27 felonies in August, former Clark County sheriff Jamey Noel is expected to learn how long he could spend behind bars Monday.

    Noel faces charges of corrupt business influence, theft, tax evasion and official misconduct. Four charges of ghost employment were dismissed at an August hearing.

    Noel, who also once led New Chapel EMS in Clark County, has been accused of using a business card for personal purchases and having sheriff's office employees work at a barn where he stored a collection of classic cars, among other charges.

    The former sheriff could face up to 15 years in prison, Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel said during a news conference following the August hearing.

    More: Jamey Noel pleads guilty to 27 charges in Indiana court. Here's what comes next

    Noel posted a $75,000 bond in November, but has been held in the Scott County Jail since April. Medlock gave Noel a 60-day sentence after finding him to be in contempt of court for violating a term of the bond. Before the sentence could expire, Medlock raised the bond to $1.5 million.

    Special Judge Larry Medlock declined to accept Noel's guilty plea at the August hearing, saying he wanted more people to come forward to discuss how they were involved in the allegations against Noel.

    "I want the taxpayers (of Clark County) to know that I want to listen to them," Medlock said in court.

    A court order for the Monday hearing stated up to 25 people could testify. Those taking the stand will be granted at least five minutes of testimony, with potentially more time allowed if there are less than 25 people signed up to speak. Priority will be given to "those who have lost their job" and "those who are affected by delay in EMS," followed by "other chosen victims."

    What other charges does Jamey Noel face?

    Noel also faces several other pending legal matters. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a suit against him, his wife Misty, and three children in an attempt to recover the public funds allegedly used for personal purchases. The next hearing in the case is set for Nov. 13 and is expected to cover an allegation from Rokita's office that Jamey and Misty violated terms of the injunction which froze their assets.

    As part of the injunction, Jamey and Misty were not allowed to buy, sell or transfer any property, and were given an allowance to pay their personal bills. Lawyers for the attorney general alleged they learned from Jamey and Misty's lawyers that the couple was "4-5 months" behind on mortgage payments for their home in Naples, Florida. The couple's lawyers allegedly asked for permission to sell the house, or put it up for auction to avoid foreclosure.

    The attorney general's office requested Jamey and Misty be ordered to make any outstanding payments on homes in Florida and Indiana, and continue regular payments on those homes.

    New Chapel EMS, also known as the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, seeks compensation from Jamey, Misty and their daughter Kasey for loss of funds. American Express had previously flagged more than $4 million in credit card expenses that were charged to the fire department's account. In connection with the credit card purchases, both Misty and Kasey face five charges of theft and tax evasion.

    Jamey also faces a lawsuit against the children of his deceased brother, Leon, who allege Jamey shorted them of their inheritance when he managed their father's estate .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jamey Noel set to appear for sentencing hearing Monday. What to expect in the courtroom

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    'A tremendous impact.' Barnstable Brown Gala donates $1M to UK Diabetes Center
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of mislabeled zero-sugar canned drinks, some in Kentucky
    The Courier Journal10 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King27 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy