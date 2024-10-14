Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Vote for the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week

    By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHBti_0w5veegY00

    The three students nominated for Courier Journal High School Student of the Week are striving for excellence in the classroom, on the sports field and in the business world.

    Read about them and help select the best of the best. Voting is open until noon Thursday, Oct. 17. You can vote at the bottom of this story.

    High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

    We will announce the top vote-getter each Friday.

    The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Courier Journal. Schools can nominate students using this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ .

    Learn about the Student of the Week nominees:

    Scarlet Curtis, Charlestown High School: Scarlet always seems to have a good attitude, gets her work done on time and strives for excellence. When she wants to understand a concept better, she is not afraid to ask questions.

    Juliet Blackburn Youdell, Holy Cross High School: Juliet is the only senior and captain of our very young varsity field hockey team at Holy Cross High School. She is our third-year goalie and shows up every week with her game face on! Despite the uphill battle to compete against the larger schools — HCHS has a total of 275 students — she brings positive energy, laughter, work ethic, leadership and kindness to the team and all who come in contact with her. This young lady comes out week to week to take on the position of goalie no matter who the competition may be, ready to play and ready to lead her team. She is a leader off the field as well, holding a part-time job, participating in an internship program with the Louisville Emergency MGMT Team and involving herself in miscellaneous service project throughout our community. This young lady deserves the hype!! She earned it!

    Ethan Skees, Oldham County High School: Ethan is a 17-year-old senior at Oldham County High School. He takes his senior year coursework through JCTC’s dual-credit program, and he is on track to graduate as a valedictorian of his class this May. Ethan started his own business, 502.SNKRplug, in January of 2023. Since then, he has grown the brand into a six-figure company, and he recently opened his first storefront located at 6500 Bardstown Road (Near Fern Creek). He sells sneakers such as Jordans, Dunks, and Yeezys ranging anywhere from $10-$2,000. The store also has a great selection of clothing — streetwear, vintage and more ranging from shirts, pants, hoodies, jeans, hats and more.

    Reach News Clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week

